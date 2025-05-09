The five Kiwis playing in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) are returning to New Zealand, amid the current tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Friday, the IPL - cricket’s most lucrative tournament - was suspended for a week, due to the cross-border tensions between the two sides.

On Saturday morning, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that the group of five players “have either left India, or are in the process of leaving as flights become available”.

Those players are Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and Bevon Jacobs. Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson had also been involved, but left the tournament early due to injury.

Along the same lines, non-playing New Zealanders are also departing India. Former Black Caps captains Stephen Fleming and Daniel Vettori both hold coaching roles within the league, as the respective head coaches of the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.