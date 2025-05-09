Advertisement
Kiwi cricketers involved in Indian Premier League returning home to New Zealand, Pakistan-based group head to Dubai

The five Kiwis playing in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) are returning to New Zealand, amid the current tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Friday, the IPL - cricket’s most lucrative tournament - was suspended for a week, due to the cross-border tensions between the two sides.

On Saturday morning, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that the group of five players “have either left India, or are in the process of leaving as flights become available”.

Those players are Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and Bevon Jacobs. Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson had also been involved, but left the tournament early due to injury.

Along the same lines, non-playing New Zealanders are also departing India. Former Black Caps captains Stephen Fleming and Daniel Vettori both hold coaching roles within the league, as the respective head coaches of the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ex-Black Caps fast bowlers Shane Bond (Rajasthan Royals) and James Franklin (Hyderabad) also hold Indian-based roles.

As commentators, former Black Cap Danny Morrison and former White Ferns wicketkeeper Katey Martin have also been in India during this year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand contingent in Pakistan have already left the country for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

While on Friday it was announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would relocate to the UAE to complete its 2025 season, it has since been confirmed that the league is suspended indefinitely.

As players, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson are the New Zealanders involved. Kane Williamson is also there, in a non-playing role.

Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson is currently in Pakistan with Islamabad United, with fellow New Zealander Ian Butler also with the team as bowling coach.

Should the IPL fail to resume within the coming weeks, the Herald understands the league will be moved to a date later in 2025, given India’s upcoming tour of England in June.

At present, there are 12 regular season games left in the IPL, before the playoffs.

There has been no indication of when the PSL will resume, given no dates were specified when the tournament initially announced it would relocate to the UAE.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.

