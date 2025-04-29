Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps great Tim Southee tipped to join England coaching staff

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Tim Southee (left), retired from test cricket in December. Photo / Photosport

Tim Southee (left), retired from test cricket in December. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps great Tim Southee is reportedly being lined up to take a coaching role with the England cricket team following his retirement from cricket.

The BBC reports England are looking at Southee as a fast-bowling consultant to replace Sir James Anderson who has playing commitments over the English summer.

Southee bowed out in December with a record-levelling victory over England, finishing with 2-34 in England’s second innings to end his career with 391 test wickets, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee on 431.

Southee played 394 internationals for the Black Caps, a large number of which were alongside current England coach Brendon McCullum. Former Black Cap Jeetan Patel is also an assistant coach.

It’s a big upcoming schedule for the England test side with a five-match series against India on home soil before they head to Australia for the Ashes in November.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Caps