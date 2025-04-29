Tim Southee (left), retired from test cricket in December. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps great Tim Southee is reportedly being lined up to take a coaching role with the England cricket team following his retirement from cricket.

The BBC reports England are looking at Southee as a fast-bowling consultant to replace Sir James Anderson who has playing commitments over the English summer.

Southee bowed out in December with a record-levelling victory over England, finishing with 2-34 in England’s second innings to end his career with 391 test wickets, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee on 431.

Southee played 394 internationals for the Black Caps, a large number of which were alongside current England coach Brendon McCullum. Former Black Cap Jeetan Patel is also an assistant coach.

It’s a big upcoming schedule for the England test side with a five-match series against India on home soil before they head to Australia for the Ashes in November.