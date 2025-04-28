As cricket leans more into shorter formats, Black Caps fast bowler Ben Sears is bucking the Twenty20 trend in the hope of putting his best foot forward for national selection.
With a host of international teammates spending the start of their off-season playing franchise T20 cricket, Sears has headed north to England to join county giants Yorkshire.
The 27-year-old will exclusively play red ball cricket for the White Rose, before swapping out for New Zealand teammate Will O’Rourke, who will take on the shorter formats.
At a time when international cricketers are becoming guns for hire, this is Sears’ first stint as an overseas player.
And such was the pull of Yorkshire, who’ve won more County Championship titles than any other side, Sears did not even consult international teammates, such as Kane Williamson or Lockie Ferguson — who have both also played there — over whether he should make the move.
That improvement will be aided by Yorkshire’s star roster. Aside from any County Championship opponents, Sears will be bowling to the likes of England internationals Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth in the nets.
Having not played a red ball game for over a year, Sears got through 16 overs on Yorkshire debut, a weather-affected draw away to Durham.
That place on the county circuit comes at an intriguing time for New Zealand’s fast bowling stocks.
For the first time since 2008, the Black Caps will be without Tim Southee, Trent Boult or Neil Wagner. The trio, who acted as the fulcrum of New Zealand’s World Test Championship victory in 2021, have either retired, or are unavailable to play internationally due to franchise commitments.
Fortunately, the next generation has already emerged. As well as Sears and O’Rourke, the likes of Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith are all pushing for first XI spots across all formats. Only Matt Henry is effectively guaranteed a spot among New Zealand’s pace battery.
What’s more, a healthy core of Kiwis will join Sears in county cricket. Aside from Sears, Smith (Surrey), Duffy (Worcestershire), and Blair Tickner (Derbyshire) are also spending their off-season in England.
And with his compatriots nearby, Sears looks forward to the challenge of bettering his rivals for a Black Caps place.
“I certainly talk all the time with them. I’m really good mates with Nathan and Jacob Duffy, Wor [O’Rourke] is coming over to Yorkshire afterwards.
“We’re always talking, they’re a great group of guys. It’s great fun playing with and against them. It’ll be good to see some of them over here.
“[Competition is] part of it, it’s why you play cricket, it’s almost the best part — competing with your mates and pushing each other forward, trying to get the best out of each other.”
On the batting front, test captain Tom Latham (Warwickshire), Henry Nicholls (Worcestershire), and Williamson (Middlesex) have also taken up contracts and will have to take guard against their fellow Black Caps.
Sears, though, at the very least has form in the bank. After an injury-hit summer that saw him miss the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai, the fast bowler finished the home season in style.
Express fast bowlers have been hard to come by for the Black Caps in test cricket. Ferguson managed just 11 overs on his debut away in Perth before suffering a calf strain. Adam Milne has never played a test and is unlikely to earn a cap given his lack of a New Zealand Cricket central contract.
And even though he won’t outright set his sights on a test return, yet, Sears knows what he wants.
“It was an awesome experience. Looking back, it was a privilege to be part of.