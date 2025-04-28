“To be honest, I’ve just always wanted to play some county cricket and experience what it was like,” Sears told the Herald.

Ben Sears celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim during the second ODI. Photo / Photosport

“I didn’t get to play red ball for New Zealand or the Plunket Shield. I do enjoy red ball, so it was good to get over here.

“Yorkshire’s a pretty awesome county. I jumped at the opportunity when it was there. It’s a chance to come over here, get better at bowling and get stuck in.”

That improvement will be aided by Yorkshire’s star roster. Aside from any County Championship opponents, Sears will be bowling to the likes of England internationals Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth in the nets.

Having not played a red ball game for over a year, Sears got through 16 overs on Yorkshire debut, a weather-affected draw away to Durham.

That place on the county circuit comes at an intriguing time for New Zealand’s fast bowling stocks.

For the first time since 2008, the Black Caps will be without Tim Southee, Trent Boult or Neil Wagner. The trio, who acted as the fulcrum of New Zealand’s World Test Championship victory in 2021, have either retired, or are unavailable to play internationally due to franchise commitments.

Fortunately, the next generation has already emerged. As well as Sears and O’Rourke, the likes of Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith are all pushing for first XI spots across all formats. Only Matt Henry is effectively guaranteed a spot among New Zealand’s pace battery.

What’s more, a healthy core of Kiwis will join Sears in county cricket. Aside from Sears, Smith (Surrey), Duffy (Worcestershire), and Blair Tickner (Derbyshire) are also spending their off-season in England.

And with his compatriots nearby, Sears looks forward to the challenge of bettering his rivals for a Black Caps place.

“I certainly talk all the time with them. I’m really good mates with Nathan and Jacob Duffy, Wor [O’Rourke] is coming over to Yorkshire afterwards.

“We’re always talking, they’re a great group of guys. It’s great fun playing with and against them. It’ll be good to see some of them over here.

Ben Sears impressed many on his Test debut. Photo / Photosport

“[Competition is] part of it, it’s why you play cricket, it’s almost the best part — competing with your mates and pushing each other forward, trying to get the best out of each other.”

On the batting front, test captain Tom Latham (Warwickshire), Henry Nicholls (Worcestershire), and Williamson (Middlesex) have also taken up contracts and will have to take guard against their fellow Black Caps.

Sears, though, at the very least has form in the bank. After an injury-hit summer that saw him miss the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai, the fast bowler finished the home season in style.

Against Pakistan in Hamilton, he took 5/59 in an 84-run victory, and then backed it up with another 5/34 at Mt Maunganui one game later as the Black Caps sealed a series whitewash by 43 runs. In the history of ODI cricket, no other New Zealander has achieved that feat.

“It was a cool way for it to go, sometimes the stats just fall your way, to be honest.

“I didn’t get a lot of bowling in during the year, so it was nice to have some results swing your way.

“But it’s not all linear. Coming over here is more just about the opportunity to get bowling and loads, I just want to string some rhythm together and time on my feet.

“It’s a chance to improve, so [I take] a little bit of confidence, but it’s just about getting better at bowling.”

Despite his white ball success, Sears has his sights on the longest format.

So far, he’s played just one test, coming in New Zealand’s three-wicket defeat to Australia in Christchurch at the end of the 2024 home summer, and took 5/161, including 4/90 in the second innings.

Express fast bowlers have been hard to come by for the Black Caps in test cricket. Ferguson managed just 11 overs on his debut away in Perth before suffering a calf strain. Adam Milne has never played a test and is unlikely to earn a cap given his lack of a New Zealand Cricket central contract.

New Zealand's Ben Sears celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf during the 2nd ODI. Photo / Photosport

And even though he won’t outright set his sights on a test return, yet, Sears knows what he wants.

“It was an awesome experience. Looking back, it was a privilege to be part of.

“Test cricket is the pinnacle. It would be awesome to be part of it. I haven’t seen the benefit in setting goals or getting back or whatever. It’s just how the game goes.

“If you improve your bowling standards and improve your skill set, maybe you get a go. It was just awesome to be involved.”

That’s why this county stint is so important. The chance to build up his bowling workload, with a run of four-day matches, will give Sears the ability to adapt to the rigours of test cricket.

And while chasing the T20 circuit would be a boost for his back pocket, nothing replicates the intensity of red ball cricket better than playing it.

Furthermore, his run of white ball success will be a tantalising prospect for whoever takes on the mantle as New Zealand’s new short-form coach.

And at a time when New Zealand’s playing stocks are so healthy, the prospect of being an all-format player is one Sears has his sights on.

“I like bowling. Obviously, you get to bowl more in red ball games. It would be something I’d love to be able to do.

“I am realistic, I’ve gotten injured a lot. But at the same time, it’s [about] building loads. Hopefully I can stay on the park. I’m getting to an age now where you’d hope to be more durable.

“But there are a lot of good bowlers in the country. There are all different skill sets. Maybe you get that opportunity, maybe you don’t.

“It’s a privilege to play for New Zealand. I’d love to do it if I could.”

