“I can definitely feel the aches and pains getting harder. And with a young family with three kids 5 and under, it takes a toll spending a lot of time away.

“It’s time for the younger guys to take the lead. I’m grateful to have played so many games in New Zealand, but the young guys need to get time in middle.”

The time, though, for passing on that mantle hasn’t quite arrived yet.

The cricketing gods didn’t give Wagner the farewell he wanted from the international arena.

After taking 260 test wickets to land fifth on New Zealand’s all-time list, his release from the squad before last summer’s home series against Australia led him to announce an earlier-than-planned Black Caps retirement.

Neil Wagner in action for Otago. Photo / Photosport

But they have granted him the opportunity to close this latest chapter of his career in fairytale fashion.

Wagner’s last domestic match in New Zealand will be the same fixture as his first — when he played for Otago against ND — University Oval.

The final-round clash also presents him with a chance to bow out by lifting a prize that has eluded him throughout, with ND leading the Plunket Shield standings by seven points.

“It’s nice how it’s gone full circle and to be finishing in a place that’s dear to me.

“But it would be the cherry on top to lift the Plunket Shield there, so I will definitely be emptying the tank and giving it everything.

“You don’t really plan these things, but it’s lucky how it’s worked out, and there’s a nice touch to it.”

There are still a couple of lasts to come before full retirement kicks in.

Neil Wagner's enthusiastic appeals were a hallmark of his time with the Black Caps. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Wagner has signed on for the 2025 County season in England for a yet-to-be-revealed team.

He’s also confirmed his kit bag won’t quite be going up into the attic when he returns from the UK later in the year.

The reason — a nagging and persistent line of enquiry from the Papamoa Cricket Club requesting his presence in their team in the Western Bay of Plenty Association’s division one men’s competition.

“They have been chasing me up a bit to play, so there’s a high chance I’ll run out for a couple of games.

“I don’t think I’ll be bowling the way I have been. I’ll just play and enjoy and probably won’t be sending down too many short ones past the ears, but the competitiveness might still be there.”

You can guarantee that will to win will be there at University Oval across the next four days.

The same way it’s been throughout a career that took a young lad from Pretoria all the way to the pinnacle of the sport.