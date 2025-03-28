The cricketing gods didn’t give Wagner the farewell he wanted from the international arena.
After taking 260 test wickets to land fifth on New Zealand’s all-time list, his release from the squad before last summer’s home series against Australia led him to announce an earlier-than-planned Black Caps retirement.
But they have granted him the opportunity to close this latest chapter of his career in fairytale fashion.
Wagner’s last domestic match in New Zealand will be the same fixture as his first — when he played for Otago against ND — University Oval.
The final-round clash also presents him with a chance to bow out by lifting a prize that has eluded him throughout, with ND leading the Plunket Shield standings by seven points.
“It’s nice how it’s gone full circle and to be finishing in a place that’s dear to me.
“But it would be the cherry on top to lift the Plunket Shield there, so I will definitely be emptying the tank and giving it everything.
“You don’t really plan these things, but it’s lucky how it’s worked out, and there’s a nice touch to it.”
There are still a couple of lasts to come before full retirement kicks in.
Wagner has signed on for the 2025 County season in England for a yet-to-be-revealed team.