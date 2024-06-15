The Black Caps beat Uganda by nine wickets, securing their first win of the T20 World Cup. Video / Sky Sport

Trent Boult has confirmed this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA will be his last for New Zealand.

Boult, 34, has been part of the Black Caps’ golden generation since his debut in 2011 and played finals across all three forms of the game for New Zealand.

In that time, he’s played at four different editions of the T20 World Cup, starting in 2014 and now concluding a decade later.

But asked after New Zealand’s nine-wicket win over Uganda in Trinidad on Saturday, Boult confirmed this year will be his final appearance on the world stage in the shortest format.

“Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup,” he revealed. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

The news comes with the Black Caps’ fate already sealed, despite the win over Uganda.

At 34, and another edition of the T20 World Cup not scheduled to take place until 2026, Boult’s decision is not a surprise, given he would be turning 36 that year.

It still remains to be seen whether or not Boult will continue to play for New Zealand in any capacity, with an ODI Champions trophy to be held in Pakistan at the start of next year.

The next 50-over World Cup is scheduled for 2027, by which time Boult will be turning 37.

Since 2022, when he gave back his NZ Cricket central contract, Boult has been a gun for hire across the various T20 franchise competitions around the world.

Trent Boult of New Zealand celebrates after bowling Johnson Charles of West Indies. Photo / Getty Images

That decision has seen his appearances for the Black Caps limited, as Boult himself concedes he has likely played his final test match for New Zealand.

Former NZ Cricket chief executive David White outlined that selection priority will be given to players who are centrally contracted.

However, successor Scott Weenink has relaxed that stance, and seen Boult compete at this year’s T20 World Cup, and last year’s 50-over edition in India.

But with the financial security that the franchise game brings, Boult has made no secret of his want to put family first and maximise his earning potential through the franchise game.

Be it in India for the Rajasthan Royals, USA with Mumbai Indians New York, Australia’s Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars and the UAE with Mumbai Indians Emirates, there has been no shortage of suitors for Boult.

In 226 games at T20 level, Boult has taken 262 wickets at an average of 25.65, and best figures of 4/13.

At the international level, that record reads 79 wickets in 59 games for New Zealand, at an average of 22.25.

