New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra hit an unbeaten 65 as Chennai Super Kings began their IPL season with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians overnight.
Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad returned figures of 4-18 to help Chennai restrict Mumbai to 155-9 at the Chepauk Stadium.
Ravindra anchored the chase, after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 53 off 26 deliveries, and hit the winning six as Chennai won with five balls to spare.
Former India captain and Chennai icon M.S. Dhoni remained the crowd favourite in his 18th straight IPL season, as the 43-year-old wicketkeeper walked out to bat for the final few balls.