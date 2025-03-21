Home / Sport / Cricket / Black CapsliveBlack Caps v Pakistan live updates, third Twenty20NZ Herald21 Mar, 2025 07:18 AMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditNew Zealand’s Mark Chapman during the third Twenty20 against Pakistan at Eden Park, Photo / PhotosportNew Zealand’s Mark Chapman during the third Twenty20 against Pakistan at Eden Park, Photo / PhotosportLive updates of the third Twenty20 between the Black Caps and Pakistan at Eden Park.New Zealand can clinch the series with a third victory tonight.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit