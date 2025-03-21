Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
live

Black Caps v Pakistan live updates, third Twenty20

NZ Herald
Quick Read

New Zealand’s Mark Chapman during the third Twenty20 against Pakistan at Eden Park, Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s Mark Chapman during the third Twenty20 against Pakistan at Eden Park, Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the third Twenty20 between the Black Caps and Pakistan at Eden Park.

New Zealand can clinch the series with a third victory tonight.

Save

Latest from Black Caps