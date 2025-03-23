All the action as New Zealand host Pakistan in the fourth Twenty20 International, from Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

Matt Henry out of T20 series, Zak Foulkes stays with Black Caps

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Black Caps’ T20 series against Pakistan as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Henry suffered an injury to his right shoulder during the semifinal of the recent ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. He has also been managing an ongoing right knee issue.

Twenty-two-year-old Canterbury quick Zak Foulkes had been called up to replace Henry for the first three matches in the series and will now remain with the national side for the final two matches.

Tall fast-bowler Will O’Rourke will join the squad for the final two matches in place of Kyle Jamieson.

The Black Caps were soundly beaten at Eden Park on Friday night but remain in control of the five-match series, after winning the first two fixtures.

The remaining matches are at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday and Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday night.



