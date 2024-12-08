The Black Caps will undoubtedly be determined to snap a four-test home losing streak at Seddon Park while a couple of players will be desperate to find some form. Blundell, for the first time in almost two years, is not among them.

An aggressive knock of 115 from 102 balls featured the wicketkeeper’s first century since England last visited in February 2023. It also came with a hefty slice of luck, having been dropped by Bethell while yet to score, but that second life was immensely treasured.

Had the fielder pouched a sharp chance at third slip, Blundell would have recorded his second duck of the series, cheers from the crowd replaced by calls for head.

The 34-year-old had been mired in a prolonged slump with the bat since his 90 helped the Black Caps claim a miraculous victory at the Basin Reserve 21 months ago. In 26 innings since, he had recorded a solitary half-century, with that 60 coming in another lost cause against Sri Lanka in September.

Blundell will still have been feeling personal pressure, despite the opinions of the only two people who matter – his captain and coach – remaining firmly in his favour. But with this contest over by the middle of day two, he walked to the crease with no stakes from a team perspective, and as in Galle that freedom served him well.

Beginning with his side on 59-4, more than 500 away from their implausible target, Blundell watched the third ball he faced burst through Bethell’s hands and race away to the fence. From the fourth he responded by pulling Brydon Carse over it.

That aggressive approach remained for the entirety of the innings, picking out Shoaib Bashir for particular punishment. The young offspinner was unneeded as England ended the New Zealand’s first innings on 125 but today sent down 19 expensive overs into stiff winds that dissuaded the tourists’ pacers.

The wind necessitated heavy bails and they provided Blundell with another life on 64, chopping Bashir onto his off stump but seeing the ball bounce harmlessly away. The next delivery, Blundell again replied with a six, one of three hit by coming down the crease and driving Bashir back over his head.

The innings was ended by the same bowler after Blundell had put on 96 with Nathan Smith (42), by far the Black Caps’ best partnership of a dreadful series.

Kris Shannon has been a sports journalist since 2011 and covers a variety of codes for the Herald. Reporting on Grant Elliott’s six at Eden Park in 2015 was a career highlight.