Updated

New Zealand v England: Devon Conway to miss third test due to birth of first child

NZ Herald
Devon Conway is bowled on day three of the second test between the Black Caps and England. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps opener Devon Conway will miss the third test against England due to the impending birth of his first child in Wellington this week.

Conway will be replaced in the test squad by Auckland Aces batter Mark Chapman who will join the team in Hamilton ahead of Saturday’s third and final test.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Will Young, who played in the recent series win in India, is the likely option to replace Conway but said the call will be made once they see the Hamilton pitch.

Chapman is coming off scoring 276 last week for Auckland in a Plunket Shield match.

Stead said the team supported Conway’s decision.

“Family comes first in this environment and we’re all really excited for Dev and his wife Kim to welcome their first child,” said Stead.

“Mark was with the test squad in India recently and returned to the Plunket Shield by scoring an impressive 276 - so it’s a good time for him to be joining us.”

Conway has struggled in the first two test defeats against England, scoring 21 runs in four innings.

The Black Caps arrive in Hamilton on Wednesday.

