Devon Conway is bowled on day three of the second test between the Black Caps and England. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps opener Devon Conway will miss the third test against England due to the impending birth of his first child in Wellington this week.

Conway will be replaced in the test squad by Auckland Aces batter Mark Chapman who will join the team in Hamilton ahead of Saturday’s third and final test.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Will Young, who played in the recent series win in India, is the likely option to replace Conway but said the call will be made once they see the Hamilton pitch.

Chapman is coming off scoring 276 last week for Auckland in a Plunket Shield match.

Stead said the team supported Conway’s decision.