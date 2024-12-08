WINNER: Brendon McCullum – the coach his country needs
The New Zealand cricket team’s erratic 2024 is beyond explanation.
Hopeless in Sri Lanka, an historic 3-0 victory in India, and back to awful against England.
It’s as bizarre as Geoffrey Boycott’s pre-series suggestion New Zealand should prepare spinning wickets.
But maybe in his own crazy way, England legend Boycott understood how vulnerable this New Zealand team was against Ben Stokes’ unit.
Helped by a disastrous catching display by the home side in Christchurch, England have rocketed to a 2-0 series lead.
Coach Brendon McCullum and co appear to be doing a great job of regenerating their team, including the so-far inspired selection of Jacob Bethell – a kid who doesn’t even have a first-class century yet – to bat at number three.
If only McCullum could be lured home.
For starters, the former Kiwi captain and master blaster is a fascinating character and publicity magnet, unlike the current Kiwi Grimmer Twins Gary Stead and Tom Latham.
Forest are near the top of the EPL and talk is turning to them qualifying for Europe – incredible given that they finished one place above the relegated trio last season.
Wood’s run of goals is central to that turnaround, and winning him regular notice among the English media and the EPL’s famous pundits.
And for good measure, classy Kiwi wingback Liberato Cacace scored his first goal for Empoli in Italy’s Serie A.
Meanwhile, Auckland FC and the Wellington Phoenix packed out Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday for what turned into a heated and thrilling A-League clash.
Okay, this is just one anecdote. But when you hear someone say their grandkid is an Auckland FC fan, there is a minor football breakthrough going on. And the rivalry between the Auckland and Wellington clubs feels real. Fantastic.
WINNER: Alex Rufer
Yes, his Wellington Phoenix were beaten, again, by Auckland FC. But midfielder Alex Rufer is the heartbeat of the Phoenix, a club that deserves so much respect for keeping the A-League dream alive in New Zealand after Auckland’s double failure many years ago.
You sense frustration in the likes of coach Giancarlo Italiano that the impression they made last season is being swept aside by Auckland FC’s incredible start to their inaugural campaign.
Rufer fought to the bitter end on Saturday. He set up the late Phoenix goal that turned the match into a nail-biter. Got to love his attitude. He’s my most admired Kiwi footballer right now.