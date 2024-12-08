Scotland will play Māori All Blacks for the first time in 25 years. Photo / Getty Images

Scotland will play the Māori All Blacks for the first time in 25 years as the Six Nations side head to Whangārei next July ahead of two tests in the Pacific Islands.

Scotland haven’t toured New Zealand since 2000 with the planned 2020 one-off test in Dunedin cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It will be an afternoon rugby double for fans in the far north on July 5 with a Black Ferns v Black Ferns XV trial match kicking off at 1.05pm, followed by the Māori All Blacks hosting Scotland at 3.35pm.

It will be just the third match between the Māori All Blacks and Scotland with the previous meetings coming at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth in 2000 and at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in 1998.

“It’s an exciting prospect to host one of the top ranked teams in the world in front of our fans and whānau who we know will be out in force in Whangārei for this special occasion," Māori All Blacks head coach Ross Filipo (Muaūpoko) said.