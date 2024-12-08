Advertisement
Māori All Blacks to host Scotland in Whangārei along with Black Ferns trial

NZ Herald
Scotland will play Māori All Blacks for the first time in 25 years. Photo / Getty Images

Scotland will play the Māori All Blacks for the first time in 25 years as the Six Nations side head to Whangārei next July ahead of two tests in the Pacific Islands.

Scotland haven’t toured New Zealand since 2000 with the planned 2020 one-off test in Dunedin cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It will be an afternoon rugby double for fans in the far north on July 5 with a Black Ferns v Black Ferns XV trial match kicking off at 1.05pm, followed by the Māori All Blacks hosting Scotland at 3.35pm.

It will be just the third match between the Māori All Blacks and Scotland with the previous meetings coming at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth in 2000 and at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in 1998.

“It’s an exciting prospect to host one of the top ranked teams in the world in front of our fans and whānau who we know will be out in force in Whangārei for this special occasion," Māori All Blacks head coach Ross Filipo (Muaūpoko) said.

“Māori rugby has a rich tradition of playing teams from the home nations and this fixture will carry a lot of mana for our players, for Northland Rugby, local iwi and for the region.”

Filipo’s side will come into the match off the back of a match against the Japan XV in Tokyo, while Gregor Townsend-coached Scotland will be enroute to two tests in the Pacific Islands.

The Māori All Blacks have a proud record against Six Nations unions with nine wins from 14 matches, most recently beating Ireland 32-17 in Hamilton in 2022.

Both coaching groups have links to the last time the two teams met with Māori All Blacks Assistant Coaches Greg Feek (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Roger Randle (Ngāti Awa) part of the squad that beat Scotland 18-15 in 2000.

Townsend didn’t take part in that match but was part of a touring squad that played seven matches, including a tour opener in Whangārei against a powerful Vikings XV selection.

Black Ferns Head Coach Allan Bunting said the trial fixture would be invaluable to the side’s Rugby World Cup selection and preparation.

“This trial match is an important part of our season and will shape our final selection for the Rugby World Cup, a week out from a big Test against Australia in Wellington. It will also be a great occasion to bring the Black Ferns and Māori All Blacks together and I know our players will relish the opportunity to play their part.”

