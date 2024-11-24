Speaking on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show on Newstalk ZB this morning, Wright expressed his support for Perenara’s actions.

“On the surface, it seems tricky, but there’s a real good story of unity here. There’s a groundswell, I think, of emerging communities, both Māori and non-Māori, that are really working hard to try and showcase our beautiful country. I think it’s a responsibility for all citizens of Aotearoa to keep pushing, where they can, that notion of unity.”

Wright also addressed the broader context of political displays in sport, saying: “The context [of political displays in sport] is always going to be debated, and the appropriateness of any political stance or any stance in particular, but I do think there is a huge responsibility on us as citizens of New Zealand to keep pushing, where we can, that notion of unity.

“Tino rangatiratanga has to be seen in the context of the collective. It’s almost as if you’re saying it’s only unity or tino rangatiratanga and they can’t sit together. That’s where the context of this stand becomes really important because it’s about showcasing the beauty of both - of all the cultures.”

Meanwhile, ACT leader David Seymour, the architect of the controversial bill, told Newstalk ZB the bill ensured everyone had a say.

“The Treaty Principles Bill says we all have equal rights and we all have an equal say on those rights. TJ Perenara and the guy or girl down the street have the same basic rights in this country and that’s what the Treaty Principles Bill is all about.”

When asked about athletes using their platforms to highlight issues important to them, Seymour said: “Athletes are people and they should be able to express their views so long as they don’t think that because they’re good at one thing, their opinion counts more than other people. The point of the Treaty Principles Bill is everyone gets to say about our constitutional future, not just sports stars and not just people who are more special than others in their own view.”

Perenara hasn’t been shy of speaking out on various issues throughout his professional rugby career, including advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He’s also used his platform to speak against racism and discrimination.

In March, the halfback stood up for the Hurricanes Poua after the team used an altered haka which used the phrase “karetao o te Kāwana kakiwhero” or “puppets of this redneck Government” before their Super Rugby Aupiki season opener against the Chiefs Manawa.

“I share similar views to our women and what was said, I back our women, I stand with our women,” he said at the time.

“Haka is something that we as Māori use to express ourselves, whether that’s through celebration or whether that’s through frustration. We use haka as a vehicle to express ourselves for whatever emotion we are feeling.

“What better way to express the way you feel than through haka, especially for our Māori people. To me it’s important for Māori to be able to have our haka and use the haka the way we traditionally use our haka.

“A lot of people who have spoken on haka and they want to see one side of haka. They say I want this side but you can’t do it for that reason, and that’s not okay to me. We use haka the way we use haka.”