Fullback Cheikh Tiberghien and wing Gabin Villiere are injury worries for France just days out from their first test with New Zealand in Dunedin.

Both were expected to be named by Fabien Galthie in the starting line-up for the first of three tests on Saturday.

Villiere, one of the more experienced players in a squad lacking many of the stalwarts of the Six Nations Grand Slam winning side, sat out training after feeling pain in the warm-up.

Tiberghien limped off during the training session with a right thigh problem and had it strapped.

His Bayonne clubmate Tom Spring, who can play either fullback or wing, sat out the training session.