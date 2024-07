Japan national rugby coach Eddie Jones. Photo / AP

Japanese rugby head coach Eddie Jones is eager for another clash with the Māori All Blacks as early as next year.

“But we have to play in the hottest spot in Japan,” he said playfully at a post-match press conference.

This comes on the heels of Japan’s historic 26-14 victory over the Māori All Blacks in the 36-degree Celsius game at Toyota Stadium in Tokyo.

Taha Kemara. Photo / Photosport

“This victory marks a significant milestone for Japanese rugby,” Jones said. “We have never beaten the Māori All Blacks before.”