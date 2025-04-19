Ngā Mokopuna on Wellington campus.

Ngā Mokopuna is designed under the strict guidelines of the Living Building Challenge (LBC), a framework known for its demanding performance criteria across energy, water, waste, and materials.

Among its innovative features are:

Energy and water management: With 550 photovoltaic panels installed to generate 105% of its energy needs, the building is a self-sufficient energy hub.

An elaborate water recycling system collects, cleans, and repurposes approximately 180,000 litres for irrigation, showcasing a resilient approach to water scarcity in an urban setting.

Natural ventilation and lighting: The design maximises natural light and airflow through expansive atria and operable windows – meeting the LBC requirement that 95% of occupiable spaces receive ample daylight and be within nine metres of a natural light source.

Material integrity: Emphasising low-carbon construction, the project uses a significant volume of timber over more carbon-intensive materials like steel and concrete.

Recycled materials and natural finishes further root the building in its local context, reflecting a balance between modern technology and traditional practices.

The team recognised that integrating these components into a cohesive design was challenging. Reflecting on the process, one of the contributors observed: “The Living Building Challenge appears difficult but not insurmountable.”

The design of the building interweaves Māori narratives and motifs throughout its fabric. The integration of indigenous stories not only enriches the building’s aesthetic but also serves as a living record of Māori heritage and environmental ethics.

The project also aims to function as an educational tool – a real-world example of how buildings can respond to environmental limits while nurturing cultural and communal wellbeing. As one speaker remarked: “This is one of the inspiring examples to show people practically, well what are your solutions?

“Here it is – a building that generates its own electricity, collects its own water, and lives within those limits.”

Beyond its technical achievements, The Living Pā project is a testament to the power of collaboration. It reflects the commitment of everyone involved to challenge the status quo of built environments, to elevate sustainable practices, and to honour the narratives and values of Māori culture.

This building is not just an architectural accomplishment – it is a living manifesto for a future where sustainability and cultural integrity go hand in hand.