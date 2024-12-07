Chris Wood celebrates against Manchester United. Photo / Getty Images

All Whites striker Chris Wood has become Nottingham Forest’s all-time leading English Premier League scorer, and netted his 25th goal in his side’s 3-2 victory away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Wood, 33, moved a goal clear of now-former record holder Bryan Four, with his 25th goal in his 52nd match for Forest, when he headed a Morgan Gibbs-White cross into the net past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Kiwi now has 10 goals for this campaign, and trails only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for the 2024/25 season.

“It’s fantastic, it’s nice I can keep doing well for the team,” Wood said post-match. “That’s all I want to do, keep pushing up and getting as many goals as possible for the team, and see where it can take us.

“I’ll keep pushing as hard as I can to stay here for a long period of time.”