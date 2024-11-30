Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / English Premier League

EPL results: Chris Wood moves closer to Nottingham Forest history with latest goal, Arsenal rout West Ham

AFP
4 mins to read
Chris Wood celebrates scoring against Ipswich Town. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Wood celebrates scoring against Ipswich Town. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Wood has moved one goal closer to breaking Nottingham Forest’s English Premier League scoring record, netting the only goal in his side’s 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

All Whites captain Wood scored from the penalty spot for his ninth goal of the season, and took his Forest tally to 24 in 51 matches. Should Wood find the back of the net again in Forest’s colours, he’d move clear of current record-holder Bryan Roy, who scored 24 times in 85 Premier League matches.

All up, Wood has 78 goals in England’s top division, after earlier stints with Burnley and Newcastle United. Outside of the Premier League, Grenville Morris has scored the most goals for the club, with 217 strikes.

“It’s fantastic but I want to keep going and keep pushing,” said Wood. “The team is delivering chances and opportunities. It’s easy when they’re putting them on a plate.

“We’ve got a lot of games now coming up but that’s part and parcel of football, especially in England. We know how the schedule can be over Christmas.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The victory lifted Forest up to sixth on the table with six wins from 13 games, level on points with Chelsea and one behind Manchester City - albeit having played one game more than the two heavyweight sides.

Elsewhere, Arsenal thrashed West Ham 5-2 to climb up to second in the Premier League, while Justin Kluivert scored the first ever Premier League hat-trick of penalties in Bournemouth’s 4-2 win at Wolves.

The Gunners have struck 13 goals in a week to refind their form and cut the gap to runaway leaders Liverpool, who host struggling defending champions Manchester City in Sunday’s blockbuster clash, to six points.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Arsenal scored four times before the break in a 6-0 rout at the London Stadium last season and went one better this time as all the goals came in a manic first half,

Gabriel Magalhaes’ threat from set-pieces is well-known but the Brazilian was inexplicably not picked up to head in Saka’s corner on 10 minutes. Saka then teed up Leandro Trossard to double the lead before he stepped aside for Martin Odegaard to score Arsenal’s third from the penalty spot.

Kai Havertz slotted in from Trossard’s pass to make 4-0 after just 36 minutes. Another heavy home defeat increased the pressure on West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers flickered into life with two goals in two minutes through Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a brilliant Emerson Palmieri free-kick.

But Saka restored the three-goal advantage from the spot after Gabriel was felled from another corner.

Kluivert made history at Molineux to curtail Wolves’ mini-revival. There were three goals inside eight minutes as the Dutchman opened the scoring, Jorgen Strand Larsen replied for Wolves before Milos Kerkez made it 2-1 for the visitors.

Kluivert made it 3-1 just 10 minutes later and completed his hat-trick 16 minutes from time after Evanilson also set a record by winning a third penalty.

Strand Larsen pulled another goal back for Wolves, but Gary O’Neil’s men slip back into the relegation zone. Brentford continued their stunning home form to thrash Leicester 4-1 in front of the Foxes’ in-coming manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Facundo Buonanotte had put the visitors in front in west London. But Brentford roared back to make it six wins and one draw from seven home league games this season - the best points return in the Premier League.

Yoane Wissa started the comeback before Schade took centre stage. The German had only scored two Premier League goals since joining the Bees in 2023 but matched that tally before half-time to put the home side in front.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Schade then rounded off the scoring to show Van Nistelrooy the scale of the task that awaits him ahead of his first game in charge at home to West Ham on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace edged out of the relegation zone on goal difference thanks to late drama in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle. Marc Guehi, who had been the subject of multiple bids from Newcastle during the transfer window, put the Magpies in front early in the second half with an own goal.

However, the England defender redeemed himself as from his cross Daniel Munoz powered home a header at the back post.

Save

Latest from English Premier League

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from English Premier League