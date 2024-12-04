France has reportedly decided it’s not in their best interest to take a test against the All Blacks in the United States next year.
Last week it was revealed New Zealand Rugby (NZR) was weighing up the option of moving an All Blacks home test against France next year to the US as a potential test double-header with England and the USA Eagles.
However, French Rugby Federation president Florian Grill has told French newspaper L’Equipe that all three tests of the July tour would be played in New Zealand.
“After discussions with our medical teams and our staff, we decided to say no,” Grill said.
“There would have been a double time difference, first the one to go to New Zealand and then the one to go to the United States. And in addition, there is a change of season.