“We weighed the advantages and disadvantages. There were indeed some advantages, including the promotion of rugby on American territory in anticipation of the 2031 World Cup, but also a small [financial] bonus for the FFR, but despite our financial situation, our priority is the health of the players.

“We do not want to multiply the injuries. The three matches will take place in New Zealand.”

The move comes a month after confirmation France would be sending an understrength squad on the tour to New Zealand. The French Rugby Federation announced players who compete for teams in Top 14 finals will not be selected for July internationals in 2025 and 2026.

More than 33,000 fans attended the clash at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, with more than 70% of attendees from outside the city. The test also brought commercial opportunities and exposure in the lead-up to the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

The US will host its first Rugby World Cup in 2031 and there appears to be a big drive from USA Rugby to get major test nations playing there in the lead-up to the event. The British and Irish Lions and NZR are reportedly looking at hosting a game there for the 2029 tour before the Lions head to New Zealand.

Next year, the All Blacks will also play two matches against World Champions South Africa and a Bledisloe Cup test. They will also have two away tests against Argentina in the Rugby Championship as well as an away Bledisloe Cup test with Australia.

“New Zealand Rugby is working to finalise the details of an exciting 2025 domestic test schedule for the Black Ferns and All Blacks, including the July series against France. We expect to be able to share the schedule with fans in December,” New Zealand Rugby said in a statement last week.

The All Blacks first visit to the US was in 1913 when they faced the national team in Berkeley. It was 101 years before they returned, a 74-6 victory over the USA Eagles in Chicago. They returned in 2016 and in 2021 played the US in Washington before the European leg of the northern tour.