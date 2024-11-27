A move to the US would be the second straight season NZR have taken a test Stateside. In July, the All Blacks played a ‘home’ test against Fiji in San Diego, which is understood to have been highly successful for NZR on a number of fronts.

More than 33,000 fans attended the clash at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, with more than 70% of attendees from outside the city. The test also brought commercial opportunities and exposure in the lead-up to the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

The US will host its first Rugby World Cup in 2031 and there appears to be a big drive from USA Rugby to get major test nations playing there in the lead-up to the event. The British and Irish Lions and NZR are reportedly looking at hosting a game there for the 2029 tour before the Lions head to New Zealand.

Scott Robertson’s side are expected to host three tests against France, their first against the All Blacks since 2018, two against World Champion South Africa as well as a Bledisloe Cup test.

They will also have two away tests against Argentina in the Rugby Championship as well as an away Bledisloe Cup test with Australia.

“New Zealand Rugby is working to finalise the details of an exciting 2025 domestic test schedule for the Black Ferns and All Blacks, including the July series against France. We expect to be able to share the schedule with fans in December,” New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

The All Blacks first visit to the US was in 1913 when they faced the national team in Berkeley. It was 101 years before they returned, a 74-6 victory over the USA Eagles in Chicago.

They returned in 2016 and in 2021 played the US in Washington before the European leg of the northern tour.

Scotland could also be on New Zealand shores next July with plans in place for a midweek fixture.

Coach Gregor Townsend confirmed this week his side are set to face Fiji in the Pacific Islands and are looking to firm up another test possibly in New Zealand along with a midweek game.

When asked if that would be against the All Blacks, Townsend answered: “No, probably a midweek game. You can work out who that could be.”

Blues coach Vern Cotter is a former Scotland coach but the Super Rugby Pacific season would be wrapped up by then. A clash with the Maori All Blacks would be a likely option.



