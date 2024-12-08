New Zealand players celebrate winning the cup final of the Cape Town Sevens.

The Black Ferns Sevens recovered from a bumbling start to secure their first title of the Rugby SVNS series with victory over USA in the Cape Town final this morning.

New Zealand came back from 12-0 down to score 28 unanswered points and take the lead in the season standings after last week’s champions Australia failed to make the final. The Black Ferns Sevens booked a second straight final with a convincing 43-0 win over France in the semifinals and matched up against a confident USA side who put away Dubai Sevens champions Australia in the final play of their semifinal.

In the final, New Zealand made a number of errors early on and USA took full advantage. Nia Toliver opened the scoring with her first touch of the game, barely touched from deep within her own half. However, the conversion was missed when the option was there to go under the posts.

New Zealand then handed over possession and speedster Alyssa Porter scored to make it two tries in two minutes and a 12-0 as USA looked in a strong position for a fourth tournament title.

When Kelsey Teneti knocked on from the proceeding kickoff it seemed maybe it wasn’t New Zealand’s night. But that seemed to be the turning point.