Collins said she was struggling to move on.

“I still do not know what happened to Efeso. A dark cloud follows me everywhere I go.”

She is seeking an inquest from the coroner.

Collins took questions from media outside the courthouse. Christie was there.

Christie said: “I just want to ask you, respectfully, but was there any word in the court hearing about the potential of the vaccine causing your husband’s passing, the Covid-19 vaccination?”.

Collins, appearing uncomfortable with the question, politely told Christie it had not been discussed. He then responded with misinformation about vaccine injuries.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who was standing behind Collins supporting her, interrupted Christie’s questions: “I don’t think these are appropriate questions for today”.

Davidson said to Christie: “That is really unfortunate you chose to do this on a painful day”.

Collins and her supporters then walked away, leaving Christie standing around still trying to ask questions.

Christie told the Herald this morning he did not regret asking the question or upsetting Collins.

“I asked it because their family was looking for answers and truth.

“So I think that question that I asked needs to be part of that situation so the family can make sure that his sudden death wasn’t caused by a vaccine injury,” he said.

When asked whether it was appropriate, given a grieving Collins did not appear to subscribe to such conspiracy theories, Christie said he thought it was.

Christie played for the Māori All Blacks and the All Blacks Sevens, but was forced into retirement due to severe post-concussion symptoms in 2018.

Christie spoke at length to the Herald last year.

He is unable to work full time and his organisation skills have been impacted, as has his “emotional stability”.

Other side effects include being “fatigued all the time”.

