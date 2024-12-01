Advertisement
Black Ferns Sevens pipped by Australia in thrilling Dubai World Series final

Players of Australia celebrate victory after the final match between Australia and New Zealand at Dubai. Photo / Getty Images

Players of Australia celebrate victory after the final match between Australia and New Zealand at Dubai. Photo / Getty Images

The Olympic champion Black Ferns Sevens have been pipped by Australia 28-24 in the final of the season-opening Dubai World Series event.

New Zealand twice rallied back from deficits of 14-0 and 21-12 to take the lead with four minutes to play, but gave an intercept to Australia’s Maddison Levi who darted 80 metres to score the match-winning try.

The All Blacks Sevens men were knocked out by Spain 19-14 in the semifinals - who went on to fall to Fiji in the decider.

New Zealand eventually finished fourth after losing the bronze final to Argentina.

