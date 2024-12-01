The Olympic champion Black Ferns Sevens have been pipped by Australia 28-24 in the final of the season-opening Dubai World Series event.
New Zealand twice rallied back from deficits of 14-0 and 21-12 to take the lead with four minutes to play, but gave an intercept to Australia’s Maddison Levi who darted 80 metres to score the match-winning try.
The All Blacks Sevens men were knocked out by Spain 19-14 in the semifinals - who went on to fall to Fiji in the decider.
New Zealand eventually finished fourth after losing the bronze final to Argentina.