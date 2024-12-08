Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps vs England: The key component that cost the Black Caps in second test - Andrew Alderson

Andrew Alderson
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Which is the real version of the Black Caps? The team who earned an unprecedented sweep away to India or the one being dismantled at home by England? Video / Sky Sport
Andrew Alderson
Analysis by Andrew Alderson
Sports reporter, NZ Herald
Learn more

THREE KEY THINGS

  • The Black Caps were comfortably beaten in the second test against England
  • The disappointing series has come after a historic triumph in India
  • The New Zealand side struggled to put meaningful partnerships together

By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

New Zealand received a timely reminder about the value of batting partnerships during the 323-run loss to England in the second test in Wellington.

The lack of them effectively cost the game, and the value of them was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Caps