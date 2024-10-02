Advertisement
Home / Sport / Cricket

Ex-Black Cap Lou Vincent continues cricket comeback, signs on for T20 Black Clash

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Lou Vincent for the Black Caps (2003). Photo / Photosport

Former Black Cap Lou Vincent will make his cricketing return at the 2025 T20 Black Clash, named to join Team Cricket for next year’s clash at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Vincent, 45, retired from international cricket in 2007 after more than 100 games for New Zealand across all three formats.

In 2014, he was handed 11 life bans by the England & Wales Cricket Board for match-fixing, after admitting to 18 separate breaches of anti-corruption regulations.

However, after going to great lengths to rehabilitate himself, and work with sporting organisations at all levels to combat corruption, Vincent’s ban was relaxed in late 2023.

And now free to take part in cricket once again, Vincent now looks forward to taking part in the annual event, which raises funds for the New Zealand

“I honestly never thought something like this would be possible,” he said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped make this happen. As I’ve said before, life throws everyone curve balls and it is the support of our families, friends and communities that gets us through.

“I really can’t wait to get out there with some old mates and try to smash a couple of balls out of the park. This is another chance to give something back to the game I love.”

Vincent, and Team Cricket as a whole, will be led by former Black Caps skipper Daniel Vettori, after claiming bragging rights over Team Rugby earlier this year.

And following Team Rugby’s acquisition of West Indian icon Chris Gayle, having Vincent in Team Cricket’s batting order will see the two sides trade fire once again.

“Lou was a fantastic teammate who played the game with incredible passion and energy,” Vettori said.

“It is well documented what Louis went through, but to be part of welcoming back him to the cricket community after so long away and dedicating his life to rectify what happened in the past is exciting for all of us.”

Since the Black Clash’s inception in 2020, Team Cricket has beaten Team Rugby four out of six times the event has been contested.

T20 Black Clash – Saturday, January 18, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Watch live on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ +


