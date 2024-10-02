Lou Vincent for the Black Caps (2003). Photo / Photosport

Former Black Cap Lou Vincent will make his cricketing return at the 2025 T20 Black Clash, named to join Team Cricket for next year’s clash at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Vincent, 45, retired from international cricket in 2007 after more than 100 games for New Zealand across all three formats.

In 2014, he was handed 11 life bans by the England & Wales Cricket Board for match-fixing, after admitting to 18 separate breaches of anti-corruption regulations.

However, after going to great lengths to rehabilitate himself, and work with sporting organisations at all levels to combat corruption, Vincent’s ban was relaxed in late 2023.

And now free to take part in cricket once again, Vincent now looks forward to taking part in the annual event, which raises funds for the New Zealand