Pakistan's Khushdil Shah is held back after reacting to comments from the crowd at Bay Oval. Photo / AFP

By RNZ

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed two spectators were ejected from the third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan, after the tourists claimed their players had been on the receiving end of verbal abuse.

Pakistan management complained after saying spectators - who it alleged were Afghanistan nationals - had directed “inappropriate remarks” in the Pashto language towards its players at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The AFP image above shows Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah, who wasn’t in the playing side, being restrained by security as he apparently reacted to taunts.

The Pakistan Cricket Board followed up with a statement strongly condemning the actions of the spectators.