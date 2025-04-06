Advertisement
Black Caps v Pakistan: Spectators ejected from ODI after Pakistan cricketers allege verbal abuse

RNZ
2 mins to read

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah is held back after reacting to comments from the crowd at Bay Oval. Photo / AFP

By RNZ

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed two spectators were ejected from the third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan, after the tourists claimed their players had been on the receiving end of verbal abuse.

Pakistan management complained after saying spectators - who it alleged were Afghanistan nationals - had directed “inappropriate remarks” in the Pashto language towards its players at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The AFP image above shows Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah, who wasn’t in the playing side, being restrained by security as he apparently reacted to taunts.

The Pakistan Cricket Board followed up with a statement strongly condemning the actions of the spectators.

“The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers present on the field,” the PCB said.

“When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain.

“In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto. Following the Pakistani team’s complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators.”

New Zealand Cricket said it responded to a complaint from Pakistan management.

“NZC can confirm two spectators were ejected from Bay Oval last night following alleged abuse of Pakistan players at the end of the match,” an NZC spokesperson said.

“Insults shouted in a foreign language, thought to be Pashto, prompted an angry reaction from squad member Khushdil Shah - who responded by confronting the pair.

“Ground security prevented the incident escalating further and removed the offending spectators from the premises.”

The incident occurred amid heightened political and militant tension in Pakistan’s western provinces bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistan lost the match by 43 runs and were swept 3-0 in the series by the Black Caps.

New Zealand also dominated the T20 series, winning it 4-1.

Latest from Black Caps

