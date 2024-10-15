It was disappointing to see one of Team New Zealand’s senior leaders give the strongest indication yet that the next America’s Cup regatta would not be held in Auckland, if they win this series in Barcelona.

Matteo de Nora, the Canadian billionaire who is the team’s principal and a long-time backer, told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that if the next series is held within two years, it would either stay in Barcelona or go to the Middle East.

“The Middle East is ready in two years. Barcelona already is. If we were to return to New Zealand, however, and it is a scenario, two years are not enough,” de Nora said.

He said countries in the Arabian Gulf had particular appeal for hosting the America’s Cup. Saudi Arabia would loom as a potential destination, having hosted the preliminary regatta for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.

There was much debate over Team New Zealand’s decision to reject the Government and Auckland Council’s $99 million offer to host a defence in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We must explore other opportunities to ensure we can put up another successful defence,” Grant Dalton said at the time.

“No matter where in the world we are, we will always be Team New Zealand.”

Money makes the world go round – and that is very true of professional sport, particularly one that requires so much investment as top-level yacht racing.

But it would be a huge shame for Auckland to never see an America’s Cup regatta again. For a city surrounded by water, with a proud yachting tradition, surely the Government and council can come up with a strategy to eventually lure the event back to our shores?

Team New Zealand, too, need to be part of the solution and there may need to be a financial compromise.

Dalton says that the group will “always be Team New Zealand” but unless there is serious consideration and engagement in trying to bring the racing home, then they risk becoming Team New Zealand in name only.