How the British media reacted to the first three days of the America’s Cup, where Team New Zealand have taken a commanding 4-0 lead over Ineos Britannia.
Ineos’s festering fury at umpires rubs salt into Ben Ainslie’s wounds
Rick Broadbent, The Times
“As a chase boat ferried Sir Ben Ainslie from the scene of another body blow in his suffering shot at history, his face was as frozen as an old figurehead. He was perhaps wondering just how he could prick the buoyant mood coursing through Emirates Team New Zealand. At 4-0 down, Ineos Britannia could be facing “match point” in the America’s Cup by the end of sailing on Wednesday, and it is now a race against dwindling time to stop the bleeding. The fourth race in this duel was better from Ainslie and his crew, but a festering sense of grievance is spreading. There is no doubt New Zealand have been faster and sharper so far, but after getting hit by a decisive penalty on Sunday, Ineos this time found two close-cross protests ignored by the umpires.
“The Sir Jim Ratcliffe-funded operation is facing a mighty Kiwi boat and a crack team, led by a skipper who has now won more America’s Cup races than anyone and who is also proving happy to toss a barb at his rivals. Answering questions about the previous day’s race, when New Zealand got the better of the fierce jostling for position and a much-disputed umpires’ decision, Peter Burling said: ‘If they leave themselves open we are going to take the opportunities, and they have been doing that for quite a while. It’s something we studied and are going to take advantage of’.