“So what can Ineos do? No structural changes are permitted at this stage, so the tweaks come from running the data and models. Mon admitted one gybe could have been executed better and that there were metres to be gained in every manoeuvre. There was also a bit more to come in straight-line performance. The sailing needs to be flawless if any technical tweaks are to deliver winning gains. Perhaps the real test will come from an authority even higher than the umpires.”

GB hit out at ‘inconsistent umpiring’ after going 4-0 down to New Zealand

Tom Cary, Telegraph

“Ineos Britannia hit out at ‘inconsistent umpiring’ after going 4-0 down to New Zealand in the 37th America’s Cup match on Monday, saying they still cannot understand why they were penalised in the pre-start to race three on Sunday and insisting the Kiwis ‘put the two yachts at risk’.

“The penalty, for a port-starboard incident, effectively cost Ineos Britannia any chance they had in that race, and skipper Ben Ainslie was absolutely furious afterwards, questioning the umpire’s call and then swearing at Kiwi commentator Stephen McIvor off-camera for a perceived slight.”

Team New Zealand have All Blacks-level self-belief

Stephen Burgen, The Guardian

“With racing due to resume on Wednesday, they have a day to think about how to turn it around against a New Zealand crew who seem supremely composed and at ease. They exude that same self-belief we have seen over the years from the All Blacks, the sense it is not just the will to win but a mindset that does not entertain the possibility of losing.

“However, despite a four-race lead in the best of 13 competition, the New Zealand team won’t relax until the job is done. They will not have forgotten how in 2013 they led 8-1 in a 17-race series before the US team came back to win the next eight races.

“The boat that beat them was the Oracle and the tactician was none other than Ainslie.”







