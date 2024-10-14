Ineos Britannia’s decision to start “wide right”, well to windward of Emirates Team New Zealand, gave them the space to put their bow down and maximise their speed off the start line. They executed it beautifully and, as a result, finally got in front of the Kiwis on the all-important first cross.

They then tacked directly in front of the Kiwis, forcing them to tack away in a down-speed tack close to the left boundary. A standard move that 90% of the time results in a gain and the ability to control the trailing boat for the remainder of the first leg.

Then the Kiwis once again showed the weapon they have developed in their ability to tack without losing much boat speed. It’s amazing to watch.

Because the Kiwis did a down-speed tack in the dirty air coming off the back of Britannia and then an extra tack off the boundary to come back at the Brits, they should have conceded several boat lengths.

They didn’t.

Taihoro was able to glide through the two tacks and come back at the Brits virtually bow to bow. It was too close for the Brits to slam the door and tack in front. With the ability to then break free and make their own calls on the remainder of the first leg, the Kiwis kept it close and then chose the side they wanted for leg two and pass the Brits.

It stayed close, but the Kiwis sailed flawlessly to bank another win.

It’s rare to analyse a yacht race and not find a mistake or an area to improve upon, but I am unable to find a single thing the Kiwi crew could have done better in race four. It was hugely impressive.

This is a team operating at the top of their game and it was a joy to watch them execute a perfect race.

Part of the Kiwi team’s near-flawless decision-making on the race course is the obvious trust that all four sailors aboard have in one another. In contrast to the British where the key decisions are being made by only the two helmsmen, on the Kiwi boat Andy Maloney and Blair Tuke are playing a major role in the tactical decision-making.

Listening in to the on-board communication from these two outstanding sailors, they are very clear in sharing their views on the options in front of them and in their preferred choice. Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge listen and implement these calls from their teammates.

Peter Burling is getting great support from his teammates. Photo / Supplied

What this signals is that Taihoro must be easier to sail. The roles of sail trimmer and flight controller appear to take 100% concentration from Leigh McMillan and Bleddyn Mon aboard Brittania. In contrast, Tuke and Maloney seem to be able to get their heads up, look across the course, predict the subtle changes in the wind and provide clear advice on the best options.

That takes a lot of pressure off Burling and Outteridge. It is remarkable how even, measured and clear the communication is between the four of them and it is obvious that the relationship between them, formed over a decade of sailing together in the case of Burling, Tuke and Maloney, is rock solid. The addition of the mature and hugely talented Nathan Outteridge has been seamless and they are a formidable combination.

The Brits are not far off it, though. This is not over. When they state that all they need to find are a few small improvements to turn this around, it is not just wishful thinking.