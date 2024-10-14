McIvor gave a chuckle at the response, while Ainslie went on.

“It was a good race, we had a good start and got the first cross, but they’re going well, really well. We’ve got to figure out performance gains to take it to them.”

The moment after race three made headlines around the world, and fellow commentator Glenn Ashby got in on the fun as he launched into a question of his own after racing.

“We’ve all been drawing straws and paper, scissors, rock as to who was going to ask you the questions today,” Ashby said to Ainslie.

Ainslie again laughed, as did his co-helm Dylan Fletcher, before Ashby carried on asking about their plans for tomorrow’s day off from racing.

The first British challenge to make it to the Cup match in 60 years, Ineos Britannia will be looking to find ways to gain on Team NZ after coming away with nothing to show for some tight racing through the first three days of racing.

This morning, they got away from the starting line well and led early on, before Team NZ were able to draw level by the end of the first leg and kick on from there.

“It’s a good opportunity to take a day ashore and figure out how we can find some gains,” Ainslie said.

“We have our moments, but still there are moments when we’re losing a click. That’s really the difference. We’re going to keep going and push all the way.

“They’ve obviously had a strong start, but we can still come back from this.”



