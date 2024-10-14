Neither Sir Ben Ainslie nor Kiwi commentator Stephen McIvor addressed the exchange that led to the former calling the latter a “f***ing w***er” after America’s Cup racing today.
They did, however share another awkward exchange in the customary post-race interview.
After the lone race of the day – Ainslie’s Ineos Britannia losing by 23s to Team New Zealand and falling behind 4-0 in their challenger for the Auld Mug – McIvor asked Ainslie what his message to the team was.
“Well, I’m surprised you weren’t going to talk to me about the performance to start off with,” Ainslie said with a laugh.
The comment seemed to be a nod to what might have been a misunderstanding in their last conversation, when McIvor asked the British helmsman about their boat’s performance after their loss in race three.