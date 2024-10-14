Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Sir Ben Ainslie, Kiwi commentator Stephen McIvor share awkward exchange in post-race interview

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Team New Zealand pass halfway mark in defence against Ineos Britannia with fourth win in a row. Video / Christopher Reive / TV3

Neither Sir Ben Ainslie nor Kiwi commentator Stephen McIvor addressed the exchange that led to the former calling the latter a “f***ing w***er” after America’s Cup racing today.

They did, however share another awkward exchange in the customary post-race interview.

After the lone race of the day – Ainslie’s Ineos Britannia losing by 23s to Team New Zealand and falling behind 4-0 in their challenger for the Auld Mug – McIvor asked Ainslie what his message to the team was.

“Well, I’m surprised you weren’t going to talk to me about the performance to start off with,” Ainslie said with a laugh.

The comment seemed to be a nod to what might have been a misunderstanding in their last conversation, when McIvor asked the British helmsman about their boat’s performance after their loss in race three.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

McIvor gave a chuckle at the response, while Ainslie went on.

“It was a good race, we had a good start and got the first cross, but they’re going well, really well. We’ve got to figure out performance gains to take it to them.”

The moment after race three made headlines around the world, and fellow commentator Glenn Ashby got in on the fun as he launched into a question of his own after racing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’ve all been drawing straws and paper, scissors, rock as to who was going to ask you the questions today,” Ashby said to Ainslie.

Ainslie again laughed, as did his co-helm Dylan Fletcher, before Ashby carried on asking about their plans for tomorrow’s day off from racing.

The first British challenge to make it to the Cup match in 60 years, Ineos Britannia will be looking to find ways to gain on Team NZ after coming away with nothing to show for some tight racing through the first three days of racing.

This morning, they got away from the starting line well and led early on, before Team NZ were able to draw level by the end of the first leg and kick on from there.

“It’s a good opportunity to take a day ashore and figure out how we can find some gains,” Ainslie said.

“We have our moments, but still there are moments when we’re losing a click. That’s really the difference. We’re going to keep going and push all the way.

“They’ve obviously had a strong start, but we can still come back from this.”


Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup