Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

America’s Cup Tour: Northland students shine in front of Auld Mug

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Students from Te Kura o Waikare school welcome the America's Cup to Whangārei. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die

Students from Te Kura o Waikare school welcome the America's Cup to Whangārei. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die

For the past two weeks, the America’s Cup has been travelling Aotearoa as part of the Toyota Kiwi Cup Tour.

Last Friday it was Northland’s turn to see the 173-year-old trophy up close, the oldest in international sport.

All though the Auld Mug might have been the main attraction at Whangārei’s Northland Toyota, it was a surprise group of more than 30 students from Te Kura o Waikare school who stole the show.

“We had just finished setting up the cup for the public event and this bus full of students arrived,” said Sarah Wiblin, general manager for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

“They then began delivering the most beautiful waiata as the cup was carried into the Toyota store, perfectly in unison.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Te Kura o Waikare students haka in the America's Cup to Whangārei. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die
Te Kura o Waikare students haka in the America's Cup to Whangārei. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die

School leaders then delivered impromptu speeches welcoming the cup to Northland, conveying their support for Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) and their heartfelt plea to successfully defend the cup and bring it home.

The students then honoured the cup by breaking into a “spine-tingling” haka.

The students and more than 300 members of the public present had their photo taken with the cup, as well as signing a sail of support that will be transported to Barcelona and presented to the team ahead of the 37th America’s Cup defence.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The cup was then taken to Kerikeri Yacht Club, home of ETNZ sailor Blair Tuke, with more than 150 members taking up the opportunity to come see the cup up close for themselves.

The America's Cup also made its way to the Kerikeri Yacht Club - New Zealand crew member Blair Tuke's club. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die
The America's Cup also made its way to the Kerikeri Yacht Club - New Zealand crew member Blair Tuke's club. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die

On Wednesday morning the cup was on display at Kerikeri High School as students arrived, and among them was the America’s Cup winner Joey Allen, bowman in 1995 for Team New Zealand. “Seeing the joy on every single person’s face showed me what a deep connection there is with the America’s Cup, it’s very humbling,” he said.

Allen is one of a group of volunteers supporting the nationwide tour of the cup.

Kerikeri High students also got the see the America's Cup. The cup tour ends on Friday in Auckland. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die
Kerikeri High students also got the see the America's Cup. The cup tour ends on Friday in Auckland. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die

“The joy I’m seeing on the faces of the kids today is the same as what I saw at the ticker tape parades when we first won it, I couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

The Toyota Kiwi Cup Tour ends this week in Auckland.

Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu