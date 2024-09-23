Students from Te Kura o Waikare school welcome the America's Cup to Whangārei. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die

For the past two weeks, the America’s Cup has been travelling Aotearoa as part of the Toyota Kiwi Cup Tour.

Last Friday it was Northland’s turn to see the 173-year-old trophy up close, the oldest in international sport.

All though the Auld Mug might have been the main attraction at Whangārei’s Northland Toyota, it was a surprise group of more than 30 students from Te Kura o Waikare school who stole the show.

“We had just finished setting up the cup for the public event and this bus full of students arrived,” said Sarah Wiblin, general manager for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

“They then began delivering the most beautiful waiata as the cup was carried into the Toyota store, perfectly in unison.”