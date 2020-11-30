All Blacks 2020: A season reviewed

This year was meant to go differently for Ian Foster.

He was set to begin his tenure as All Blacks coach with three tests at home against Wales and Scotland before a full Rugby Championship campaign, an extra Bledisloe Cup clash and then end the year with tests at Twickenham, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Your standard 13-test season.

Obviously, 2020 has been anything but standard. No visits from Wales and Scotland, no Springboks tests, no end of year tour, trips to Parramatta and Newcastle and just six tests against two opponents.

You have to go back to 1994 when the All Blacks played as few tests - and in that year at least five of the games were at home instead of the two in 2020.

Which gets us to most 2020 stat of the All Blacks' season. They had just one win on home soil which they haven't done since 1991 - and that happened to be the most boring test ever.

It was one of the most strangest All Blacks' seasons in living memory but despite its brevity, it still threw up plenty of storylines.

All Blacks 16 Australia 16 - Where's the drop kick?

October 11, Sky Stadium

345 days after the World Cup bronze final against Wales in Tokyo, the All Blacks returned to the field. And it was a home day test - one of the few positives of the pandemic.

Rieko Ioane failed to ground the ball while diving over the line just before halftime, Sam Cane made a crazy amount of tackles and the final eight minutes after the 80 minute mark were just crazy from the point Reece Hodge hit the post with a penalty attempt to win it.

With time expired, amazingly both teams still had it there for the taking. Australia shaped up for a drop goal but didn't take it before the All Blacks went down the other end and did the same thing.

Richie Mo'unga briefly stood in the pocket with the posts right in front of him but he didn't receive the ball. Instead, the test ended with the ball being spread out wide and knocked on by the All Blacks metres short of the line.

All Blacks 27 Australia 7 - The Caleb Clarke arrival party

October 18, Eden Park

At least 2020 had some normalcy with a Wallabies defeat at a packed Eden Park.

Caleb Clarke was immense on attack in his first run-on start as Australia failed time and again to bring him down. The standout run eventually set up a try for Ardie Savea. Jonah Lomu comparisons were used and with the 11 on his back and defenders falling off him several times, it seemed an apt comp.

It was an overall solid team performance by the All Blacks but Clarke was the focus of the plaudits. He would fail to make as big as an impact during the Tri Nations.

Foster's tenure was back in the good books after a stalled start in Wellington.

All Blacks 43 Australia 5 - Biggest ever win over Wallabies

October 31, Sydney

The near-perfect performance from the All Blacks in the clear highlight of the season. The pack was immense, the defence was unbreakable and when they got a sniff on attack they looked unstoppable.

Richie Mo'unga played a near-faultless test, scoring two excellent tries and was a threat whenever he touched the ball. Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown also impressed as the backline clicked.

It seemed after this performance the All Blacks were about to cruise to Tri Nations glory.

All Blacks 22 Australia 24 - The one with the red cards

November 7, Brisbane

For such a short test season it's impressive we had two tried and tested post-match debates around drop goals and the contact with the head rule.

First Ofa Tuungafasi and then Aussie rookie Lachlan Swinton were sent off after hitting the head of an attacker while attempting a tackle. Both sides played with 13 men following subsequent yellow cards as well.

The test had a fast start and a pretty thrilling end.

For the All Blacks on the back of the previous effort in Sydney, it appeared to be just a blip. Surely the only loss of the season with two tests against Argentina coming up.

All Blacks 15 Argentina 25 - Biggest upset in rugby history?

November 14, Parramatta

Argentina looked clearly up for it and the All Blacks didn't at all. But being more passionate and committed only gets you so far. Argentina played smarter rugby and converted every chance they got with Nicolas Sanchez scoring all their points.



It resulted in the Pumas' maiden triumph over the All Blacks in their 30th attempt and a well deserved one. Considering they had spent two weeks in quarantine and hadn't played a test a match in 402 days makes it down right remarkable.

Will go down as one of the biggest defeats in the All Blacks' professional era. Not great to have on the CV for Foster and Cane.

All Blacks 38 Argentina 0 - Revenge!

November 28, Newcastle

Foster proved he can turn a side around in quick time with a stong response to the Parramatta shocker by blanking Argentina for the first time.

The All Blacks finished an up and down season with a near perfect finish as they exacted the defeat two weeks earlier against the Pumas and all but securing the Tri Nations in the process.

Finally, we got the Will Jordan cameo many have been expecting since Super Rugby Aotearoa. Akira Ioane, Nepo Laulala and Scott Barrett all impressed in starting roles.

Dangerous on attack, rock solid on defence and a platform to work off when/if international rugby returns in 2021.

OVERALL SEASON RATING

A few unexpected twists and turns with new stars introduced and one leaving mid-season (see Tuungafasi) along with a much better season finale compared to last year. Would have preferred a longer season.