Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in win over Wallabies in Sydney

How the All Blacks rated in their record 43-5 win over the Wallabies in Sydney.

Beauden Barrett - 7

One half of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system positioned himself well at the back and made great use of his kicking game, but couldn't find many opportunities to run with the ball.

Jordie Barrett scored a late try. Photo / Photosport

Jordie Barrett - 5

Sent to the sin bin early for dangerous contact and seemed to struggled to get involved until a late move to fullback.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 6

Was reliable defensively, made some strong tackles and did some good work on attack with limited opportunities.

Jack Goodhue - 6

Defended well and was a constant factor under the high ball in a solid all-round performance.

Jack Goodhue takes on a defender during the All Blacks' win in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

Caleb Clarke - 7

Showcased far fewer of his barnstorming runs with the Wallabies focussing much of their defensive attention on him but was confident in possession and showed enthusiasm when defending.

Richie Mo'unga - 10

Orchestrated the attack superbly through his kicking, passing and running. Scored two excellent tries and was a threat whenever he touched the ball. A near-faultless test performance from a player who must now surely be regarded as the best in the world.

Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett celebrate a try during the All Blacks 43-5 win. Photo / Getty Images

Aaron Smith - 7

Read the game masterfully, sparking fruitful attacks for his side.

Hoskins Sotutu - 7

Showed his ability as a playmaker to set up a try late in the game and was a constant presence at the breakdown.

Sam Cane - 7

A characteristic performance, setting the tone not only in defence but also in the contact areas.

Shannon Frizell - 5

Made some crunching tackles but was again unable to make use of his impressive running game. Was sin-binned late in proceedings.

Sam Whitelock - 7

Was kept busy on attack, leading the team with 12 runs; was active and well-positioned on the defensive end.

Patrick Tuipulotu - 6

Impressed at the lineout, contested well against the throw, and worked hard around the breakdown in a 55-minute shift.

Ofa Tuungafasi - 5

Had some issues with his handling and discipline early but was able to settle into his work on both sides nicely.

Active as ever in the All Blacks attack - be it in open play or from the lineout drive. Was strong throwing at the lineout.

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7

Karl Tu'inukuafe scored his first test try in the win over the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images.

Showed some nice footwork to score the game's opening try. Defended well and was strong at set pieces.

Reserves

Codie Taylor - 5

Alex Hodgman - 6

Tyrel Lomax - 5

Scott Barrett - 6

Dalton Papalii - 5

TJ Perenara - 6

Ngani Laumape - 5

Rieko Ioane - 7