Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in win over Wallabies in Sydney

How the All Blacks rated in their record 43-5 win over the Wallabies in Sydney.
Beauden Barrett - 7
One half of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system positioned himself well at the back andmade great use of his kicking game, but couldn't find many opportunities to run with the ball.
Jordie Barrett - 5
Sent to the sin bin early for dangerous contact and seemed to struggled to get involved until a late move to fullback.
Anton Lienert-Brown - 6
Was reliable defensively, made some strong tackles and did some good work on attack with limited opportunities.
Jack Goodhue - 6
Defended well and was a constant factor under the high ball in a solid all-round performance.
Caleb Clarke - 7
Showcased far fewer of his barnstorming runs with the Wallabies focussing much of their defensive attention on him but was confident in possession and showed enthusiasm when defending.
Richie Mo'unga - 10
Orchestrated the attack superbly through his kicking, passing and running. Scored two excellent tries and was a threat whenever he touched the ball. A near-faultless test performance from a player who must now surely be regarded as the best in the world.
Aaron Smith - 7
Read the game masterfully, sparking fruitful attacks for his side.