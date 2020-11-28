Tri Nations rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their 38-0 win over Argentina

The All Blacks had to wait a fortnight to exact revenge on Argentina, following their historic defeat in Sydney - and they didn't disappoint. Here's how they rated in their 38-0 win in Newcastle.

Beauden Barrett – 5

Had a couple of darts with ball in hand but to little effect - while his kicking was also slightly aimless and impatient at times.

Jordie Barrett – 6

Made some good tackles and contested kicks in open play well. Put in some kicks of his own but he too often lacked execution.

Anton Lienert-Brown – 6

Made his presence felt as an attacking threat with plenty of strong runs, breaking tackles and testing the defence.

Jack Goodhue – 6

Was among the team's leading tacklers; on attack he got involved late in the piece with good carries.

Caleb Clarke – 7

Caleb Clarke went looking for work and was rewarded with plenty of carries. Photo / Photosport

Made a point to go looking for work and was rewarded for venturing in-field with plenty of ball.

Richie Mo'unga – 6

Showed his running ability early, though his kicking game was hit and miss, and his running became a bit erratic late in the piece.

Aaron Smith – 5

Provided great service from the ruck, but his decision-making (especially close to the line) wasn't always convincing.

Ardie Savea – 8

Ardie Savea flashed some kicking ability against the Pumas. Photo / Getty Images

Attacked the opposition defence at every opportunity and scored a well-taken try; even flashed some kicking ability.

Sam Cane – 7

The 30-plus degree temperature didn't slow the All Blacks captain down as he ran and tackled hard, and secured some extra possessions.

Akira Ioane – 7

Provided a solid option at the lineout, carried the ball with intent and broke tackles, and got over the ball well at the breakdown.

Sam Whitelock – 6

A reliable option at the lineout and hard worker at the breakdown, he got stuck into the physical battle on both ends.

Scott Barrett – 6

Asked plenty of questions of the opposition defence with plenty of steam behind his carries; defended well.

Nepo Laulala – 7

Made an immediate impact to the All Blacks scrum, which dominated at the set piece; played his role in the contact areas.

Dane Coles – 8

Showed real hustle on defence to put pressure on the Pumas attack; was strong at set pieces and ever-present on attack.

Joe Moody – 6

Made the effort to get to the breakdown and did plenty of work in the cleanout; led a dominant All Blacks scrum.

Reserves

The All Blacks overpowered Argentina in a 38-0 win. Photo / Getty Images

Codie Taylor - 5: His best contribution was a flare-up in the final minutes.

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7: Continued a dominant All Blacks scrum once he replaced Moody.

Tyrel Lomax - 4: Sin-binned late in proceedings for a grubby clear out. Not good enough.

Patrick Tuipulotu - 6: Reasonably quiet until he turned on the pace for an excellent final All Blacks try.

Hoskins Sotutu - 5: The last All Black replacement and didn't get much game time.

TJ Perenara - 6: Crisp service and injected some pace into the backline once Pumas defenders tired.

Rieko Ioane - 6: Busy cameo and almost scored.

Will Jordan - 9: If world rugby hadn't taken notice of his thrilling ability in open play for the Crusaders, it would know all about it now. Announced himself to the world with two excellent tries in a matter of minutes. Hopefully the first of many magical moments in black.