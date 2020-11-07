Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their loss to the Wallabies

3 minutes to read

Beauden Barrett was back in the No 10 jersey - but far from his best against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday night's 24-22 defeat. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Christopher Reive rates every All Blacks player after their 22-24 defeat to the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Have your say with our interactive player ratings tool.

Jordie Barrett - 5

Involved in

