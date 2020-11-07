Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their loss to the Wallabies

Beauden Barrett was back in the No 10 jersey - but far from his best against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday night's 24-22 defeat. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive rates every All Blacks player after their 22-24 defeat to the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Have your say with our interactive player ratings tool.

Jordie Barrett - 5

Involved in the attack throughout and beat some defenders, though conceded a few turnovers and had a mixed night defensively.

Sevu Reece - 6

Worked hard and got himself involved in proceedings on attack, often coming in from the wing looking for work. Didn't see as much of the ball as he would have liked.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Anton Lienert-Brown had a strong performance in the midfield. Photo / Getty Images

Had a notable impact on defence as he made plenty of tackles, while he worked hard and was ever-reliant on the attack.

Ngani Laumape - 5

Defended solidly enough and showed flashes of his kicking ability, but had limited opportunities with ball in hand.

Rieko Ioane - 7

Found plenty of ways to get involved in the attack, be it in-field or on his wing. Scored a well-taken try - but also missed a tackle near the All Blacks' line.

Beauden Barrett - 5

Beauden Barrett was back in the No 10 jersey - but far from his best against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday night's 24-22 defeat. Photo / Getty Images

Looked to attack holes with ball in hand but had limited success and fans may well wonder where the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year disappeared to in his first outing in the No 10 jersey in over a year. His kicking game was also at times aimless.

TJ Perenara - 5

Did his part on the defensive side of the ball, but struggled to find a way to make his mark on the attack.

Ardie Savea - 8

Ardie Savea had some strong carries in the loss to the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

Reminded everyone of his ability with ball in hand, dazzling with his footwork when in space. Made some important tackles.

Sam Cane - 7

As he has become accustomed to doing, he led the tackle count and provided physicality at the breakdown.

Akira Ioane - 8

Had his night cut short very early on, but made a great start and looked like someone ready to take his chance in the jersey.

Sam Whitelock - 6

Ran with intent, tackled well, showed his offloading ability, was strong in contact and was good at the set piece.

Scott Barrett - 5

Had a mixed night, making some good tackles and winning some turnovers but was sin binned late in the game.

Ofa Tuungafasi - 2

Ofa Tuungafasi was sent off early in the All Blacks' loss to the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

Had a night to forget... Missed a couple of tackles early on in the piece and was sent off for a high tackle just 23 minutes into the match, disrupting the All Blacks' game plan (even if just for a few minutes).

Codie Taylor - 6

Tackled well, was reliable at set pieces and made his mark on attack with a try from a lineout drive.

Karl Tu'inukuafe – 6

Made plenty of tackles and worked hard to get involved around the breakdown. Strong as ever at the scrum.

Reserves

Asafo Aumua – 4

Alex Hodgman - 6

Tyrel Lomax – 5

Tupou Vaa'i - 7

Cullen Grace – N/A

Brad Weber – 5

Damian McKenzie – 5

Will Jordan - N/A