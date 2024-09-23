As the story goes, he’s perfected the art of organising chaos, and he’s got World Cup triumphs to prove it.

Everyone assumes that the South African rugby overlord knows what he’s doing, even when his team loses – as has just happened with a weakened side in Argentina.

Rassie Erasmus: "South African rugby overlord". Photo / Photosport

The Springboks coach is open about his overriding goal – building a 2027 World Cup squad – and makes regular, sweeping selection changes to build depth and test players.

All Blacks coaches are reluctant to be quite so bold.

Who knows if Scott Robertson knows what he is up to, deep into his first season in charge of the national side.

The latest victory over Australia in Sydney was about as confusing as test rugby gets.

The All Blacks were both brilliant and bungling in the first half. In the second, they almost turned what should have been a 30-point victory into defeat.

Australia – recently embarrassed in Argentina – found remarkable holes in the All Blacks’ defence.

The match was a prime exhibit to make the case that quality sport does not need to involve quality. Two poor test teams contrived to turn on a thriller in front of a massive crowd. It was great stuff.

For the moment, I would say that Robertson is out of his depth. Whether it be due to selections or training ground procedures, his teams don’t know how to control match tempo. They can’t get into a grind when it is needed.

Scott Robertson: "His teams don’t know how to control match tempo." Photo / Getty Images

Vitally, he lacks a blindside flanker with the physical presence and belligerence to match greats like Jerome Kaino, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Peter O’Mahony and Pablo Matera who have ruled test rugby.

Wallace Sititi’s ball running is wowing the crowd, but there’s a lack of brutality in this All Blacks pack. Sititi looks like a fabulous long-term No 8 prospect, while the search for a proper blindside should go on.

And hit-and-hope No 10 Damian McKenzie was central to the bizarre nature of Saturday evening’s test in Sydney.

Robertson’s many fans will see the light at the end of the tunnel though.

There will always be a large train named the Springboks coming down that track.

Erasmus sometimes uses the Rugby Championship as a sort of reserve grade, and once again swapped a lot of his team, this time for the away match lost against Argentina.

South Africa will regroup and put out a fresh, much stronger side this week.

But if Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi – who is on a terrific roll with a series of major scalps – can engineer victory in the Mbombela title decider, the Erasmus feel-good factor will at least face a small test.

LOSER/WINNER: Daniel Ricciardo... Liam Lawson?

The Brit Lando Norris scored another win over Max Verstappen, in Singapore, although the Dutch Formula One champion’s second placing means he is still reasonably well placed to cling on for the title.

Helping Verstappen’s overall cause, teammate Daniel Ricciardo denied Norris the fastest lap point, in what is expected to be his farewell F1 appearance.

The strong word is that the Aussie is about to be replaced by Kiwi Liam Lawson in Red Bull’s sister team. This would represent a wonderful moment in Kiwi sport.

WINNER: Lydia Ko... and this great news

The golf superstar is having an amazing run, adding another LPGA title to her Olympic and British Open crowns.

And success has made her hungry for more, which might just delay her retirement plans.

Describing her recent run as a “fairy tale” after the victory in Ohio, she will chase the US Open and PGA titles to give her a career slam.

Lydia Ko poses with the trophy after the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio. Photo / Getty Images

Ko won the Paris gold medal and British Open titles this year.

But things didn’t look so promising in the middle of the season, and she admitted that doubts over her ability to get enough Hall of Fame points had affected her.

Pundits rate Ko as the smartest player in women’s golf, and she is masterful around the greens.

WINNER: Shohei Ohtani... BUT

The Japanese baseballer continues to do extraordinary things in America, leading an opposing MLB manager to reckon: “He might be the best ever to play the game.”

Miami Marlins boss Skip Schumaker also said Ohtani was “the most talented player I’ve ever seen”.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar had what is being described as the greatest ever game as a batter against the Marlins, with six out of six hits, three home runs, and 10 runs batted in. Oh, and he also stole two bases.

Ohtani has just become the first player to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.

And this from a player who is primarily a pitcher, although injury recovery is preventing him from taking the mound for now.

If this was a sport like NFL, a performer like Ohtani would be even bigger news. But baseball is a slow sport struggling to hook new followers. The average age of fans is apparently close to 60.

WINNER: Ukraine over this chess move

The International Chess Federation voted overwhelmingly to maintain the ban on Russia (and its ally Belarus) because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s evil dictator Vladimir Putin is said to control chess in Russia, where the game is a huge part of life.

A Ukrainian chess official said: “It’s a victory for Ukraine – Russia does not have enough support that they assumed they had. Russia is an aggressor and invader and the aggressor must be punished in all spheres of their life.”

Yes.

WINNER/LOSER: Manchester City

The English Premier League champions scored a late goal to draw with their main challengers Arsenal, who played the second half with 10 men. Erling Haaland equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s European club record set with Real Madrid, of reaching 100 goals in 105 matches.

Manchester City may have kept Arsenal at bay for now, but the game left them with a major injury worry over defensive midfield maestro Rodri. Pep Guardiola’s team have been very vulnerable in the past when the Spaniard is missing.

LOSER: This nice golf tradition

Golf’s pro-ams are one of the strangest things in sport, where everyday duffers get to play with a pro.

Rising Aussie golfer Jeff Guan suffered a career-threatening eye injury, after allegedly being hit by a playing partner’s ball during a pro-am in New South Wales.

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.