Asked by Swedish outlet Viaplay if any decision had been made over Lawson’s future in Baku, though, Marko - who oversees Red Bull’s junior driver programme - outlined next weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as when confirmation will come.

“We have an idea,” he said. “Wait until Singapore. By then we will have a clear picture. There will be clearance of what will happen.

“Wait until after Singapore.”

The Herald understands that more than one team has enquired about Lawson this season. However, before Monday’s (NZT) grand prix at Baku, Audi-backed Sauber is the only team yet to finalise its driver pairing for 2025.

Earlier this season, Lawson was linked with the vacant Sauber seat by European media, but could also face competition from incumbent Valtteri Bottas to partner Nico Hulkenburg next year.

The Kiwi was also targeted by Williams on a short-term deal for the rest of 2024 last month, when American Logan Sargeant was sacked. However, Red Bull blocked that move, and instead wanted to keep Lawson in their own ranks for the time being.

Liam Lawson at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Photo / Getty Images

Lawson’s future being confirmed in Singapore would be a full circle moment for the young Kiwi - if it happens. In a five-race stint last year, Lawson impressed from his debut at Zandvoort after Ricciardo suffered a broken hand in practice.

A 13th placed finish from 20th on the grid gave a glimpse of his promise, before Singapore saw him knock world champion Verstappen out of qualifying, on his way to a ninth-placed finish. At the time, that ninth was then-AlphaTauri’s best result of the season.

But despite Lawson’s displays, Red Bull had already locked in both Ricciardo and Tsunoda, before revealing their decision a week later at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Lawson learned that news at Singapore, and still went on to earn his ninth-placing.

In the Kiwi’s favour, Marko has been a vocal supporter of Lawson throughout the season.

On more than one occasion, the 81-year-old has publicly stated Lawson will drive for Red Bull next year, as Racing Bulls returns to its roots as being a development side.

However, Red Bull’s decision-makers are at odds this year, as senior team principal Christian Horner favours Ricciardo, due to his commercial appeal.

The Herald understands that Visa Cash App, Racing Bulls’ naming sponsor, is only with the team due to Ricciardo’s presence.

It has also been postulated that Ricciardo’s future with Red Bull could be with the senior team alongside Verstappen, at Perez’s expense.

Should Red Bull be waiting on the results of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to make its decision between Lawson and Ricciardo, the Australian will start 16th on the grid after Sunday’s qualifying. Ricciardo does have good memories in Baku, after winning the race in 2017 during his first stint with Red Bull, before leaving for Renault (2019-20) and McLaren (2021-22).

And while Perez was under significant pressure to retain his place in Red Bull’s senior team after the season’s summer break, the Mexican has also qualified ahead of Verstappen for the first time this year, starting fourth.

As he bids to win a fourth-straight driver’s championship, Verstappen will start sixth, while title rival Lando Norris of McLaren is 17th after being eliminated from the first session of qualifying.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



