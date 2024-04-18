Scotty Stevenson and Suzie Bates posed at the 2024 ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

The dating life of universally liked sports commentator Scotty “Sumo” Stevenson and White Ferns legend Suzie Bates has been the talk of sporting circles.

The pair made for an impressive match as they posed together last month at the ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards in Christchurch. On the night, Bates took out The Ruth Martin Cup for women’s domestic batting.

During the recent England women’s cricket team New Zealand tour against the White Ferns, the pair was photographed embracing. Neither Stevenson nor Bates had anything to add to Spy about the speculation they were dating.

Suzie Bates and Scotty Stevenson pictured embracing during the third T20 International match against England. Photo / Photosport

Last June, Stevenson gave a heartfelt interview to the Herald’s Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie, 16 months after the loss of his wife, respected TVNZ producer Claire Silvester, who died of brain cancer at just 50 years old.

“She was a beautiful woman in every way,” said Stevenson.

“I was very privileged to be able to care for Claire in the last few months at home. It will be forever the privilege of my life.”

After a career with Sky Sport, TVNZ and Spark Sport, Stevenson made the return to TVNZ last year, where he started a role spanning commentary, writing and presenting.

Stevenson’s TVNZ+ interview show The Upside, where he sits down with well-known New Zealanders and talks about mental wellbeing, is a testament to how well-rounded a broadcaster he has become.

For years, Stevenson has been part of leading the charge for championing more coverage of women’s sport in mainstream media.

New Zealand player Suzie Bates and TVNZ commentator Scotty Stevenson during the third T20 against England. Photo / Photosport

In December last year, he interviewed former cricketer and Bates’ best friend Katey Martin, where he discussed Bates becoming the first White Ferns player to represent the team 300 times.

Bates, a former captain of the Ferns, holds the highest score and highest batting average records in the New Zealand women’s Twenty20 cricket team. She won the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2013 and again won ICC Women’s ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2016.