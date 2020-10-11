Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their draw with the Wallabies

Christopher Reive rates every All Blacks player after their 16-16 draw with the Wallabies.
Have your say with our interactive player ratings tool.
Damian McKenzie - 6
Inserted himself into the attacking line superbly and never tried to overplay his hand.
Jordie Barrett - 7
Made plenty of ground with ball in hand, used his kicking game well and finished off a lovely move to score the game's opening try.
Rieko Ioane - 5
Had some good moments but his contribution to the match will be remembered for bombing a sure try by knocking on when attempting to put the ball down.
Jack Goodhue - 6
Held his ground in the middle and was a significant defensive presence, but couldn't find a way to impact the attack.
George Bridge - 7
Competed well under the high ball, got stuck in defensively and took advantage of his opportunities to carry the football.
Richie Mo'unga - 6
Played his role and exploited the space in the Wallabies defensive line with both his passing and running games.
Aaron Smith - 8
Provided quick and crisp delivery, utilised his kicking game well, and showed some strength to score a spectacular try.
Ardie Savea - 8
Made his presence felt at the breakdown and got over the ball, made plenty of tackles and secured a vital turnover at the death to save the match.
Sam Cane (c) - 8
Was a willing ball carrier and put in a massive stint on the defensive end, making more than 20 tackles. A real captain's knock.
Shannon Frizell - 7
Tackled hard, put in plenty of work at the defensive end and provided another solid lineout option.
Sam Whitelock - 6
Put in plenty of work on the defensive side of the ball and was mostly good at lineout time, though got bested by the conditions a couple of times.
Patrick Tuipulotu - 6
Was strong on the defensive side of the ball and was a constant contestant at the breakdown.
Ofa Tuungafasi - 6
Started the game strong defensively, making double digit tackle, and worked hard in the contact areas.
Codie Taylor - 6
Performed well at the lineout despite a strong, testing wind, and showed glimpses of his attacking talent.
Joe Moody - 7
Immense in the contact areas and defensively. Made plenty of tackles, contested well at the breakdown and held his ground at the scrum.
Reserves:
Dane Coles - 5
Karl Tu'inukuafe - 5
Tyrel Lomax - 6
Tupou Vaa'i - 6
Hoskins Sotutu - 7
TJ Perenara - 5
Anton Lienert-Brown - 6
Caleb Clarke - 7