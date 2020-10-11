Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their draw with the Wallabies

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
What a game! All Blacks and Wallabies play out a sensational 16-16 draw in the Bledisloe Cup opener. Video / Sky Sport
Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Christopher Reive rates every All Blacks player after their 16-16 draw with the Wallabies.

Have your say with our interactive player ratings tool.

Damian McKenzie - 6

Inserted himself into the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.