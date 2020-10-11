Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their draw with the Wallabies

Christopher Reive rates every All Blacks player after their 16-16 draw with the Wallabies.

Have your say with our interactive player ratings tool.

Damian McKenzie - 6

Inserted himself into the attacking line superbly and never tried to overplay his hand.

Jordie Barrett - 7

Made plenty of ground with ball in hand, used his kicking game well and finished off a lovely move to score the game's opening try.

Rieko Ioane - 5

Reiko Ioane's disallowed try. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Had some good moments but his contribution to the match will be remembered for bombing a sure try by knocking on when attempting to put the ball down.

Jack Goodhue - 6

Held his ground in the middle and was a significant defensive presence, but couldn't find a way to impact the attack.

George Bridge - 7

Competed well under the high ball, got stuck in defensively and took advantage of his opportunities to carry the football.

Richie Mo'unga - 6

Played his role and exploited the space in the Wallabies defensive line with both his passing and running games.

Aaron Smith - 8

Provided quick and crisp delivery, utilised his kicking game well, and showed some strength to score a spectacular try.

Ardie Savea - 8

Made his presence felt at the breakdown and got over the ball, made plenty of tackles and secured a vital turnover at the death to save the match.

Sam Cane (c) - 8

All Blacks captain Sam Cane had a strong game. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Was a willing ball carrier and put in a massive stint on the defensive end, making more than 20 tackles. A real captain's knock.

Shannon Frizell - 7

Tackled hard, put in plenty of work at the defensive end and provided another solid lineout option.

Sam Whitelock - 6

Put in plenty of work on the defensive side of the ball and was mostly good at lineout time, though got bested by the conditions a couple of times.

Patrick Tuipulotu - 6

Was strong on the defensive side of the ball and was a constant contestant at the breakdown.

Ofa Tuungafasi - 6

Started the game strong defensively, making double digit tackle, and worked hard in the contact areas.

Codie Taylor - 6

Performed well at the lineout despite a strong, testing wind, and showed glimpses of his attacking talent.

Joe Moody - 7

Immense in the contact areas and defensively. Made plenty of tackles, contested well at the breakdown and held his ground at the scrum.

Reserves:

Dane Coles - 5

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 5

Tyrel Lomax - 6

Tupou Vaa'i - 6

Hoskins Sotutu - 7

TJ Perenara - 5

Anton Lienert-Brown - 6

Caleb Clarke - 7