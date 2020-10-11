Rugby: All Blacks open season with controversial try with foot in touch in lead-up

Rieko Ioane's foot is clearly on the white line in the lead up to the opening try. Photo / Sky Sport

The All Blacks' opening try of the 2020 season was a controversial one.

Jordie Barrett crossed over for his side's first try in more than 11 months when he scored in the ninth minute of today's Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington.

However television replays showed teammate Rieko Ioane put a foot in touch in the lead-up to the try.

The All Blacks centre received the ball down the lefthand touch from George Bridge and stepped on the sideline, with the assistant referee Angus Gardner, an Australian, right behind him.

Fortunately for the All Blacks, Gardner's flag remained down as Ioane was tackled 10 metres up field before New Zealand got quick ball resulting in Barrett with a free run to the righthand corner.

Barrett failed to convert his own try as the All Blacks took an early 5-0 lead.

Pretty sure Ioane stepped out in the previous play before that try. Whoops!#NZvAu #AllBlacks — Dale Bradbury (@dalainz) October 11, 2020

How good the replay of Ioane putting his foot in touch? Home ground no crowd advantage #BledisloeCup — Matt Griffiths (@mattagriffiths) October 11, 2020

Rieko Ioane clearly in touch.... Good to see the all blacks are back again — Gypsy with a mortgage (@Boomfa2) October 11, 2020