All Blacks: Rieko Ioane botches try grounding against Wallabies

No try: Rieko Ioane fails to ground the ball in the first half of the Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington. Photo / Sky Sport

All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane couldn't escape controversy in the opening half of the Bledisloe Cup today.

Ioane put in a foot in touch in the lead-up in his side's opening try, which was missed by Australian assistant referee Angus Gardner, before he botched a try right on halftime after messing up the grounding.

The speedster looked to put the All Blacks up 13-3 after a counter-attack from an attacking Wallabies lineout turned into an Ioane breakaway down the other end.

Rieko Ioane fails to ground the ball in the first half of the Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But Ioane was denied his 25th test try when the TMO judged that he didn't ground the ball during his signature try dive of grounding the ball with his right hand.

Replays showed the ball slipped from his figures just as he attempted to ground it.

NO TRY! It looked like Rieko Ioane had finished a sweeping backline movement but he has lost control over the line.#BledisloeCup #NZLvAUS pic.twitter.com/i9tCjzUtKY — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 11, 2020

Earlier Jordie Barrett crossed over for his side's first try in more than 11 months when he scored in the ninth minute.

However, television replays showed Ioane put a foot in touch in the lead-up to the try.

The All Blacks centre received the ball down the lefthand touch from George Bridge and stepped on the sideline, with the assistant referee Gardner right behind him.

Fortunately for the All Blacks, Gardner's flag remained down as Ioane was tackled 10 metres up field before New Zealand got quick ball resulting in Barrett with a free run to the righthand corner.

Follow live coverage of the test.

Pretty sure Ioane stepped out in the previous play before that try. Whoops!#NZvAu #AllBlacks — Dale Bradbury (@dalainz) October 11, 2020

How good the replay of Ioane putting his foot in touch? Home ground no crowd advantage #BledisloeCup — Matt Griffiths (@mattagriffiths) October 11, 2020

Rieko Ioane clearly in touch.... Good to see the all blacks are back again — Gypsy with a mortgage (@Boomfa2) October 11, 2020