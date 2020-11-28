Tri Nations rugby: Gregor Paul - How All Blacks turned it around in final test against Argentina

ANALYSIS:

There might still be a bit of debate about whether this All Blacks side has all the polish and composure it needs, but we know now they can definitely scrum.

We know they have the crunch they need to succeed – to feel the sting of failure and come back stronger, better, sharper and significantly more aggressive.

What that says is that they have heart and the rugby smarts to fix fast and grow from defeat. This was comprehensive and restored faith that this team won't be cast adrift on a sea of stupidity and red-headed fury.

The important thing about this crushing victory wasn't necessarily the superb shift by Akira Ioane, the ball-carrying thump and set-piece work of the props or the magical contribution from Will Jordan. It was the control, the discipline and the patience.

All the untidy and unconvincing rugby that the All Blacks played in their previous two tests wasn't of itself the generator of the nation's angst.

It was the fact it was underpinned – caused even – by a sort of crazed panic that had everyone wondering whether these All Blacks had the maturity to play with the sort of calm and clarity that has defined their best teams.

Unlike in their defeat a fortnight ago, the All Blacks didn't allow themselves to be provoked by the Pumas. Photo / Getty Images

There was none of that wildness on view in Newcastle. This was a different sort of performance all together – one where there was cohesion and a sense of confidence, a real feeling that this young team learned an awful lot in consecutive defeats.

They didn't respond to the admittedly massively reduced and barely half-hearted attempts by the Pumas to provoke them. It made all the difference. There were no dumb penalties. No needless moments where the All Blacks were their own worst enemy and the pressure stayed on Argentina for the whole game.

It got a bit painful at times, seeing the All Blacks build so much pressure, create so many opportunities and yet squander so many.

But while their execution was wayward for a period, certainly not as slick or as clinical as it will need to be to beat better teams, there was never any rising panic as the time ticked by and they couldn't score the tries they needed to secure the Tri Nations.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane deserves credit for the All Blacks' performance. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Cane deserves a mention in this regard as his decision-making was consistent – and he clearly played the long game, aware that if he kept scrummaging, kept asking Argentina to tackle, tackle and tackle again, eventually they would crack.

He was right and a less skilled or confident leader may have lost his nerve mid-way through the second half when Argentina continuously managed to scramble their defence in the most impossible circumstances.

But Cane sensed the moment would come because it was too hard to believe that the All Blacks could be as dominant as they had been and not get the result they deserved.

They were never under threat, never under pressure and they never once looked like losing a turnover such was their improvement at the breakdown.

That was one key area where they owned the game but there were obvious differences, multiple ways in which the All Blacks were better or at least fit for purpose.

The scrum was a different beast entirely with Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala restored to the starting team and there was barely a set-piece that didn't result in an All Blacks penalty.

As scrummaging demonstrations go this was about as good as it gets. It was relentless power and desire that did it for the All Blacks. They wanted to hurt the Pumas there – to go after them and make a statement about their attitude and willingness to be confrontational.

It was almost Northern Hemisphere-esque in its control and mindset and it was the whole basis on which the victory was built.

Will Jordan breaks away to score on of his two tries against the Pumas in Newcastle. Photo / Getty Images

Being able to scrum like that is a genuine weapon – a superb tool for exacting pressure, winning huge territorial gains and inflicting significant psychological damage.

Nothing demonstrates the physicality of a forward pack better than a dominant scrum and as the scrummaging scenario started to dawn on the Pumas they retreated a little further into themselves. The body language was much changed from the first test – the energy down, the confidence obviously drained at the sight of their famed pack being crumpled.

Life didn't get any easier for the Pumas on the touchline where the All Blacks, at last, rediscovered their ability to effectively compete and steal possession.

Argentina had no safe place and their only grip on the game was through the tenacity of their defence. That was again intense and accurate but it was all they had and it was inevitably going to give.