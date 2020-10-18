Bledisloe Cup rugby player ratings: How the All Blacks rated against the Wallabies at Eden Park

Lachlan Waugh rates every All Blacks player after their 27-7 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Joe Moody - 6

Struggled to deal with early pressure at scrum time, but great work on defence. A shame to leave the field after just half an hour.

Dane Coles - 7

Good supply at the lineout, popped up on attack a lot. His typical niggly self as well off the ball.

Ofa Tuungafasi - 5

Soft on defence which led to Wallabies' first try. Otherwise quiet, little impact on the game.

Patrick Tuipulotu - 5

One of his poorer performances in recent memory. Gave the ball away a handful of times, but did well to set-up Sam Cane to score their fourth.

Tupou Vaa'i - 6

Did his job at the lineout and under the high ball. Strong carries as well. Shows lock isn't an area to worry about right now.

Shannon Frizell - 7

Active at the breakdown with two early turnovers, quiet for the rest. Could have done more to prevent Wallabies' lone try.

Sam Cane - 7

Captain Sam Cane scores the All Blacks' final try. Photo / Photosport

Surprisingly active on attack, with productive good runs. Partially at fault for Wallabies try with missed tackle in the lead-up.

Ardie Savea - 7

A winner at the breakdown, and was menacing with ball in hand. Busted over for third try to finish off spectacular attacking move.

Aaron Smith - 7

Typically quick and potent with recycled ball. Great effort to score first try. Won't be losing his spot anytime soon.

Richie Mo'unga - 6

Countered Wallabies' line speed with good footwork, supplied the back line with quick ball. Helped prevent a certain Wallabies try.

Caleb Clarke - 9

Did little wrong. Monstrous runs, continuously bulldozing over defenders. Almost all attack sourced through him. Plenty to look forward to.

Winger Caleb Clarke was immense with the ball in hand. Photo / Photosport

Jack Goodhue - 6

More noticeable than last week, but outshone by his fellow backs. Terrific run through contact to set up opening try.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 8

Added defensive intensity to an area that lacked it last week. Thunderous tackle on Koroibete which prevented certain try. Fed his wings well.

Jordie Barrett - 6

Given little to do out wide, scored their second try which created breathing room. He feels a wasted talent on the wing.

Beauden Barrett - 8

Everywhere on attack. Sparkling runs, some good kicks and reliable on defence. A reminder of how good he can be.

Reserves:

Codie Taylor - 6

Alex Hodgman - 6

Nepo Laulala - 5

Scott Barrett - 6

Hoskins Sotutu - 5

TJ Perenara - 6

Peter Umaga-Jensen - 6

Damian McKenzie - 5