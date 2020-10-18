Bledisloe Cup rugby player ratings: How the All Blacks rated against the Wallabies at Eden Park

Lachlan Waugh rates every All Blacks player after their 27-7 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park.
Joe Moody - 6
Struggled to deal with early pressure at scrum time, but great work on defence. A shame to leave the field after just half an hour.
Dane Coles - 7
Good supply at the lineout, popped up on attack a lot. His typical niggly self as well off the ball.
Ofa Tuungafasi - 5
Soft on defence which led to Wallabies' first try. Otherwise quiet, little impact on the game.
Patrick Tuipulotu - 5
One of his poorer performances in recent memory. Gave the ball away a handful of times, but did well to set-up Sam Cane to score their fourth.
Tupou Vaa'i - 6
Did his job at the lineout and under the high ball. Strong carries as well. Shows lock isn't an area to worry about right now.
Shannon Frizell - 7
Active at the breakdown with two early turnovers, quiet for the rest. Could have done more to prevent Wallabies' lone try.
Sam Cane - 7
Surprisingly active on attack, with productive good runs. Partially at fault for Wallabies try with missed tackle in the lead-up.
Ardie Savea - 7
A winner at the breakdown, and was menacing with ball in hand. Busted over for third try to finish off spectacular attacking move.
Aaron Smith - 7
Typically quick and potent with recycled ball. Great effort to score first try. Won't be losing his spot anytime soon.
Richie Mo'unga - 6
Countered Wallabies' line speed with good footwork, supplied the back line with quick ball. Helped prevent a certain Wallabies try.
Caleb Clarke - 9
Did little wrong. Monstrous runs, continuously bulldozing over defenders. Almost all attack sourced through him. Plenty to look forward to.
Jack Goodhue - 6
More noticeable than last week, but outshone by his fellow backs. Terrific run through contact to set up opening try.
Anton Lienert-Brown - 8
Added defensive intensity to an area that lacked it last week. Thunderous tackle on Koroibete which prevented certain try. Fed his wings well.
Jordie Barrett - 6
Given little to do out wide, scored their second try which created breathing room. He feels a wasted talent on the wing.
Beauden Barrett - 8
Everywhere on attack. Sparkling runs, some good kicks and reliable on defence. A reminder of how good he can be.
Reserves:
Codie Taylor - 6
Alex Hodgman - 6
Nepo Laulala - 5
Scott Barrett - 6
Hoskins Sotutu - 5
TJ Perenara - 6
Peter Umaga-Jensen - 6
Damian McKenzie - 5