Tri Nations rugby: How the All Blacks rated in 25-15 loss to Argentina

How the All Blacks rated in their 25-15 loss to Argentina in Sydney.
Beauden Barrett – 4
Made some good exit plays, tried to create on attack, but at times forced the play and was questionable on defence.
Jordie Barrett – 5
Did his job on defence but couldn't find a way to get involved in the attacking game and had a mixed kicking game.
Anton Lienert-Brown – 4
Had his night disrupted by a head knock early in the first half and struggled to find his way into the play at both ends.
Jack Goodhue – 6
Tackled well, played with intent and ran strong lines both with ball in hand and in support in an all-around solid performance.
Caleb Clarke – 5
Made some strong, damaging runs but was held in check for most of the game and made a couple of rookie errors.
Richie Mo'unga – 4
Wasn't able to create many opportunities on attack and his open-play kicking game lacked direction, but improved later in the piece.
Aaron Smith – 5
Made some important tackles, including one that arguably stopped a try. Provided good service but was mostly held in check.
Ardie Savea – 4
Wasn't able to make his mark on attack until late in the piece and at times went missing on the defensive side of the ball.
Sam Cane – 8
As average as the team was as a whole, Cane was characteristically impressive in all facets of the game.
Shannon Frizell – 5
Was busy early in the game as the side tried to bully their way through the Pumas defence; pulled after 50 minutes.
Sam Whitelock – 6
Put in a reliable shift on the defensive end and at the lineout. He tried hard in the contact areas and plugged away all game.
Patrick Tuipulotu – 5
Did well at the lineout, both bringing in throws and challenging those of the Pumas; did some work at the breakdown as well.
Tyrel Lomax – 5
Was terrific on the defensive end with a massive work rate and plenty of tackles made but struggled at the scrum.
Dane Coles – 5
Was reliable at the lineout but was unable to impose himself on the game and discipline let him down at times.
Joe Moody – 7
Made his presence felt in a 72-minute shift with his tackling and some good, strong carries; also worked hard at the clean out.
Reserves
Codie Taylor – 5
Alex Hodgman - 5
Nepo Laulala – 5
Tupou Vaa'i - 6
Hoskins Sotutu – 4
Brad Weber - 5
Rieko Ioane – 4
Damian McKenzie - 5