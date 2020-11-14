Tri Nations rugby: How the All Blacks rated in 25-15 loss to Argentina

How the All Blacks rated in their 25-15 loss to Argentina in Sydney.

Beauden Barrett – 4

Made some good exit plays, tried to create on attack, but at times forced the play and was questionable on defence.

Jordie Barrett – 5

Did his job on defence but couldn't find a way to get involved in the attacking game and had a mixed kicking game.

Anton Lienert-Brown – 4

Had his night disrupted by a head knock early in the first half and struggled to find his way into the play at both ends.

Jack Goodhue – 6

Jack Goodhue takes on the line in the All Blacks loss to the Pumas. Photo / Photosport

Tackled well, played with intent and ran strong lines both with ball in hand and in support in an all-around solid performance.

Caleb Clarke – 5

Made some strong, damaging runs but was held in check for most of the game and made a couple of rookie errors.

Richie Mo'unga – 4

Wasn't able to create many opportunities on attack and his open-play kicking game lacked direction, but improved later in the piece.

Aaron Smith – 5

Made some important tackles, including one that arguably stopped a try. Provided good service but was mostly held in check.

Ardie Savea – 4

Wasn't able to make his mark on attack until late in the piece and at times went missing on the defensive side of the ball.

Sam Cane – 8

Sam Cane had a strong performance in a shaky All Blacks display. Photo / Getty Images

As average as the team was as a whole, Cane was characteristically impressive in all facets of the game.

Shannon Frizell – 5

Was busy early in the game as the side tried to bully their way through the Pumas defence; pulled after 50 minutes.

Sam Whitelock – 6

Put in a reliable shift on the defensive end and at the lineout. He tried hard in the contact areas and plugged away all game.

Patrick Tuipulotu – 5

Did well at the lineout, both bringing in throws and challenging those of the Pumas; did some work at the breakdown as well.

Tyrel Lomax – 5

Was terrific on the defensive end with a massive work rate and plenty of tackles made but struggled at the scrum.

Dane Coles – 5

Was reliable at the lineout but was unable to impose himself on the game and discipline let him down at times.

Joe Moody – 7

Made his presence felt in a 72-minute shift with his tackling and some good, strong carries; also worked hard at the clean out.

Reserves

Codie Taylor – 5

Alex Hodgman - 5

Nepo Laulala – 5

Tupou Vaa'i - 6

Hoskins Sotutu – 4

Brad Weber - 5

Rieko Ioane – 4

Damian McKenzie - 5