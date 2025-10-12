Advertisement
Updated

How Ray Chung’s once-promising mayoral bid collapsed in a landslide defeat

Ethan Manera
Opinion by
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Councillor Ray Chung during a Wellington City Council meeting. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Ray Chung lost the Wellington mayoralty to Andrew Little in a landslide defeat, placing third overall.
  • His campaign suffered a major blow from a scandal involving a controversial sex and drugs email he sent about the mayor.
  • Despite the high profile, big-spend campaign, he has only just made it on to council with less votes than in 2022.

At the start of his campaign, first-term councillor Ray Chung was a front-runner to take over the capital’s mayoral chains.

Early polling had him on top by some margin, he’d secured high-profile support, and campaigning to topple one of the least popular incumbent mayors in the country, as

