“Today’s result is a clear mandate for the plan I put to voters – enabling more affordable housing; faster, more reliable public transport; investment in our community facilities; backing local businesses and getting the council’s costs under control.
“I want to acknowledge everyone who stood in this election. Local democracy is stronger when people step forward with ideas and conviction. I also want to acknowledge outgoing mayor Tory Whanau for her service to the city.”
Little said he plans to celebrate with a convivial function on the Wellington waterfront tonight.
The progress results represent about 85% of all votes cast and are made up of votes received until Friday evening. They do not include special votes or votes received Saturday morning. Preliminary results will be announced on Monday. They include votes received today, but special votes are still not included until official results are released by Friday, October 17.
Little, after previously ruling himself out, ran as a Labour candidate after announcing his mayoral bid in April.
He ran on a platform of bringing “urgent change” and “serious leadership” to the city.
Little said he had been approached by “a cross-section” of Wellingtonians asking him to run.
He first entered Parliament in 2011 and was leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition from 2014 until 2017, when he stepped aside for then-deputy leader Jacinda Ardern.
Little was a senior minister under former Prime Ministers Ardern and Chris Hipkins.
Since leaving Parliament, Little has worked as a consultant at Wellington legal firm Gibson Sheat Lawyers, which he continued throughout the campaign.