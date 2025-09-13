A social media post by a group affiliated with Wellington Mayoral candidate Ray Chung has labelled a Wellington City Councillor “one of the mental, extreme communist trans-loving... Green Party retards”.
The now-deleted post by political campaign group Better Wellington took aim at current councillor Rebecca Matthews.
“Message to voters inOnslow-Western ward,” the post said. “It’s time to throw out the Trash!”
It continued, saying Matthews “used to be a socialist Labour Party appointee, and is now one of the mental, extreme communist trans-loving (like the guy who shot Charlie Kirk) Green Party retards”.
“I am disappointed that this is the standard some people have dropped to, and I think most Wellingtonians will see through this nonsense and reject it.”
A couple of people have shared a disgusting post Better Wellington have made about me today. Three things: I will never attack my colleagues or anyone like they do, I am sad that others think it’s ok, and I have no intention of backing down on my work for the city and our people
Earlier this year, Better Wellington established a ticket of candidates to contest seats on Wellington City Council in this year’s election.
The group, named Independent Together, is led by mayoral candidate Ray Chung.
“This team of skilled, experienced and vibrant people is an impressive line-up to contest the Wellington City Council elections,” Better Wellington says of Independent Together on its website.
“They stand for ZERO RATES INCREASES, NO PARTY POLITICS and getting the council BACK TO BASICS.”
When contacted by the Herald about the post, Glenn Inwood, a former whaling lobbyist and political communications operative behind the group, said they chose to delete it after being asked by a few respected members.
“While reluctant to do so, we decided that we didn’t want to upset the people who liked what we do,” Inwood said.
He would not say who personally made the post, or who asked for it be taken down.
“It just so happens in this instance that the post was a woman, we’ve made similar posts about male candidates. They all cry victim when questioned [...] that’s how precious and sanctimonious these candidates are.
“Better Wellington as a group, as a whole, had no objection to the content”, Inwood said, and said it was made to draw attention to the “fringe” views of the Green Party and “an example of leftist politics”.