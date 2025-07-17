Chung said he was“not fussed” by the departures and didn’t think it was a bad look for Independent Together. He said he was glad they left before they had officially declared their candidacy with the council.
Tory Whanau said Chung emailed her an apology on Monday, the same day Prime Minister Christopher Luxon slammed Chung’s comments.
“That was unacceptable content in that email, really pretty vile and unacceptable stuff”, Luxon said when asked about it at his post-Cabinet press conference.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.