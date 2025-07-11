Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Porirua mayor condemns Ray Chung’s ‘disgraceful’ attack on Tory Whanau

RNZ
3 mins to read

Whanau is seeking legal advice, stating the rumour aims to discourage good candidates from public office.

Whanau is seeking legal advice, stating the rumour aims to discourage good candidates from public office.

By Nick James and Ellen O’Dwyer of RNZ

Porirua’s mayor says an “attack” on Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau by mayoral hopeful Ray Chung is disgraceful and not the type of behaviour expected of a councillor.

Chung sent an email, seen by RNZ, to three fellow councillors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand