Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Winston Peters complains to PM about David Seymour as Palestine tensions ramp up – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
Opinion by
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.

ACT leader David Seymour and Green Party MP Ricardo Menéndez March on Herald NOW's political panel

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select ‘Inside Politics with Audrey Young’ and save your preferences.

Welcome to Inside Politics. Strains between coalition partners Winston Peters and David Seymour are evident as the Government works through its position

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save